Top treks to experience the magic of snow in India

India’s diverse landscapes offer some of the most mesmerizing winter treks, where thick blankets of snow transform the mountains into a dreamy paradise. Whether you're an experienced trekker or a beginner seeking adventure, these trails promise breathtaking views, frozen rivers, and snow-capped peaks.

One of the most unique and challenging winter treks in India is the Chadar Trek in Ladakh. This extraordinary journey takes you across the frozen Zanskar River, with towering cliffs and icy blue waters creating a surreal experience. With temperatures dropping as low as -30°C, it is a true test of endurance, but the raw, untouched beauty of Ladakh makes it all worthwhile. For those looking for a beginner-friendly trek that still offers mesmerizing snow-covered landscapes, the Kedarkantha Trek in Uttarakhand is an ideal choice. Known as the ‘Queen of Winter Treks,’ this trail takes you through dense pine forests, charming villages, and pristine clearings, leading up to a summit that offers breathtaking panoramic views of the Himalayas.

Another must-visit winter trek in Uttarakhand is the Brahmatal Trek, which offers a stunning combination of adventure and serene beauty. The highlight of this trek is the frozen Brahmatal Lake, surrounded by the majestic peaks of Mt. Trishul and Nanda Ghunti. The white landscapes and relatively moderate difficulty level make it a favorite among trekkers. If you’re looking for a trek that blends history, culture, and spectacular views, the Har Ki Dun Trek is a perfect choice. Steeped in mythology, this snow-covered valley is dotted with charming wooden houses, with breathtaking views of Swargarohini Peak adding to its allure.