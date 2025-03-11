This luxury resort in Maharashtra unveils new Holi menu

Oleander Farms Karjat welcomes its visitors to a colourful Holi 2025 celebration. Their restaurant Saltt restaurant will host a custom–made Holi menu featuring various gastronomic delights. The celebration features a Holi mela with Akashi Clothing, a thandai bar, complimentary golas, Jyotish Readings and kids’ activity area.

This 180–acre luxury farm resort established by the Ahuja family guarantees an experiential encounter. Nestled amidst panoramic hills of lush greenery and picturesque lakes, Oleander Farms offers a rare combination of farm–style living and luxury facilities.

Visitors can look forward to a day of colours, culture and festive atmosphere. The festival promotes engaging in fun activities and indulgence in traditional sweets. Oleander Farms is determined to make the event a memorable experience that brings people together and brings joy.

The festival provides an urban getaway over the weekend and an opportunity to witness a genuine celebration of Holi. The guests are welcomed to participate in the celebrations and make memories to last a lifetime.