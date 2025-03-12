All you need to know about Bhutan’s heritage and nature–inspired Gelephu International Airport

For travellers who crave the extraordinary, Bhutan’s upcoming Gelephu International Airport is more than a transit hub — it’s a portal into the country’s soul. Wrapped in the embrace of subtropical forests and framed by the grandeur of the Himalayas, this airport is poised to offer an arrival experience unlike any other. Every detail, from its architecture to its atmosphere, is designed to embody Bhutan’s ethos of mindfulness, sustainability and cultural reverence.
Imagine stepping off your flight into a terminal that feels alive, where towering trees provide shade, birdsong hums through open courtyards, and a gentle breeze flows through timber-framed halls. Yes, the terminal promises the Forest Spine a lush, living corridor that blurs the line between the built environment and nature, offering a rare sense of calm amidst the usual chaos of travel. Here, instead of glaring neon signs and relentless announcements, you’ll find treetop walkways, tranquil green spaces and moments of quiet reflection designed to ease the transition from sky to earth.
The 68,000-square-metre terminal is a marvel of Bhutanese craftsmanship, merging age-old traditions with cutting-edge sustainability. Crafted from locally sourced timber, its sweeping diagrid structure showcases the finest examples of Shing-Zo (carpentry), Par-Zo (carving), Lha-Zo (painting) and Tshar-Zo (traditional weaving techniques). The painted façade, inspired by the sacred kachen wooden pillar, transforms the terminal into a living artwork — one that speaks of resilience, heritage and spiritual significance. From a distance, the structure mirrors the country’s undulating mountain ranges, but up close, every timber beam is adorned with intricate dragon motifs symbolising Bhutan’s past, present and future.
Beyond its aesthetic grandeur, the airport is built with an eye on the future. Its modular wooden framework allows for seamless expansion, accommodating Bhutan’s projected growth from 1.3 million passengers in 2040 to an impressive 5.5 million by 2065. Sustainability is woven into every aspect of its design, from photovoltaic roof panels that harness solar energy to passive climate-control techniques that regulate humidity and airflow. Even the extended eaves serve a dual purpose, shielding passengers from monsoon rains while enhancing natural ventilation. Bhutan’s commitment to remaining carbon-negative is evident in every detail, making this one of the most environmentally conscious airports in the world.
His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck has underscored the strategic importance of the project, stating, “Our immediate priority over the next five years is the construction of a large international airport in Gelephu, which will establish the GMC as a key aviation hub. This airport is essential for the success of the GMC as a business hub and it is also a critical lifeline for Bhutan’s national security, especially for a landlocked country.” With a capacity for 123 flights per day, Gelephu is set to significantly enhance Bhutan’s connectivity, making the country more accessible than ever before.
Beyond its function as an aviation hub, the airport seamlessly integrates with the larger Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) masterplan. As Bhutan’s first in-land mobility hub, it will connect to a network of trackless trams and eco-friendly buses, ensuring effortless travel across the region. Slated to open in 2029, Gelephu International Airport is strategically positioned near Bhutan’s border with India and the Paitha River.