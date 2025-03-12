Braj Holi full schedule: The 40-day timeline of festivities across Mathura, Vrindavan

Holi is more than just a celebration for the Braj region. The Brag region , which includes the cities of Vrindavan and Mathura, is closely associated with the lore of Lord Krishna, who is said to have played Holi with his loved ones in places like Vrindavan, Mathura, and Gokul. In these cities the festival of Holi is about the celebration of Krishna’s spirit and commemorates his love for Radha and his interactions with the gopis.
In certain villages like Barsana and Nandgaon, the festival features the unique tradition of "Lathmar Holi," where women playfully beat men with sticks (lathis) while men try to protect themselves. Holi in this region attracts thousands of pilgrims and tourists who visit the sites deeply tied to Krishna's life, such as the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan.
Braj ki Holi is a 40-day-long celebration and typically starts with Magh Purnima on February 12 and will conclude on March 22.
Beginning with Basant Panchami and culminating in Rang Panchami, the festival includes unique customs such as Lathmar Holi, Phoolon Ki Holi, Laddu Holi, and Huranga which bring the essence of Holi to life. Key events include the flag hoisting ceremony at Ladliji Temple on February 3, a Holi procession on February 28, and Lathmar Holi celebrations in Barsana on March 8 and Nandgaon on March 9.
The Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan will celebrate Phoolon ki Holi on March 10, followed by Holika Dahan on March 13. Huranga festivities will occur at Baldev's Dauji Temple and various other sites from March 15 to 21. Have a look at the calendar for Braj ki Holi this year:
07 March 2025, Friday
Barsana Laddu Holi: Sriji Temple Barsana
08 March 2025, Saturday
Barsana Lathmar Holi: ( Main Holi Barsana)
09 March 2025, Sunday
Nandgaon Holi: Lathmar Holi in Nand Bhawan
10 March 2025, Monday
Vrindavan Holi: Phoolwalon Ki Holi Bankey Bihari Temple,
Rangbhari Ekadashi Holi in Vrindavan
10 March 2025, Monday
Mathura Holi: Special Event at Birthplace of Lord Krishna
Temple and all over Mathura
11 March 2025, Tuesday
Gokul Holi: Gokul and Raman Reti Holi
13 March 2025, Thursday
Holika Dahan (Holi Fire) : Dwarkadhish Temple Dola and Mathura Vishram Ghat, Banke Bihari Vrindavan
14 March 2025, Friday
Dhulandi Holi: Dwarkadheesh Tesu Flowers / Abir Gulal
Holi and Colorful Water Holi in Braj