Braj Holi full schedule: The 40-day timeline of festivities across Mathura, Vrindavan

Holi is more than just a celebration for the Braj region. The Brag region , which includes the cities of Vrindavan and Mathura, is closely associated with the lore of Lord Krishna, who is said to have played Holi with his loved ones in places like Vrindavan, Mathura, and Gokul. In these cities the festival of Holi is about the celebration of Krishna’s spirit and commemorates his love for Radha and his interactions with the gopis.

In certain villages like Barsana and Nandgaon, the festival features the unique tradition of "Lathmar Holi," where women playfully beat men with sticks (lathis) while men try to protect themselves. Holi in this region attracts thousands of pilgrims and tourists who visit the sites deeply tied to Krishna's life, such as the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan.

When does Braj ki Holi start in Mathura and Vrindavan?



Braj ki Holi is a 40-day-long celebration and typically starts with Magh Purnima on February 12 and will conclude on March 22.