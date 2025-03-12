Telangana unveils first-ever tourism policy: Hyderabad to host Miss World 2025

The policy outlines the creation of 27 special tourism zones across Telangana, each designed to enhance visitor experiences and promote the state's cultural, historical, and nature-based attractions. Infrastructure improvements, including better roads, accommodations, and digital connectivity, will be prioritised to support the growing influx of tourists.

As part of its tourism strategy, Hyderabad will host the Miss World 2025 pageant in May, welcoming contestants from 140 countries. This international event will not only spotlight Telangana’s capital but also boost local tourism, hospitality, and retail industries. The state government has directed officials to ensure seamless security, accommodation, and transport arrangements for the event, reinforcing Hyderabad’s position as a world-class destination.