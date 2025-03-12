Telangana unveils first-ever tourism policy: Hyderabad to host Miss World 2025

In a landmark decision, the Telangana Government has approved its first-ever tourism policy since the state's formation. The Tourism Policy 2025-30 aims to drive large-scale development over the next five years, focusing on modernising tourism sites, improving connectivity, and attracting investments. The initiative is expected to generate INR 15,000 crore in investments while creating approximately three lakh jobs within the tourism sector.
The policy outlines the creation of 27 special tourism zones across Telangana, each designed to enhance visitor experiences and promote the state's cultural, historical, and nature-based attractions. Infrastructure improvements, including better roads, accommodations, and digital connectivity, will be prioritised to support the growing influx of tourists.
As part of its tourism strategy, Hyderabad will host the Miss World 2025 pageant in May, welcoming contestants from 140 countries. This international event will not only spotlight Telangana’s capital but also boost local tourism, hospitality, and retail industries. The state government has directed officials to ensure seamless security, accommodation, and transport arrangements for the event, reinforcing Hyderabad’s position as a world-class destination.
Home to a wealth of cultural and historical attractions, Telangana boasts sites such as the UNESCO-listed Ramappa Temple, Buddha Park at Nagarjuna Sagar, and the Amrabad Tiger Reserve. Iconic landmarks like Golconda Fort, Charminar, and the Qutub Shahi Tombs further contribute to the state's diverse appeal. The new tourism policy is set to enhance these attractions through restoration efforts and improved visitor facilities.
To encourage private sector participation, the Telangana Government is offering attractive incentives for tourism investors. Additionally, improvements in air, rail, and road connectivity will make it easier for domestic and international travellers to explore the state’s many offerings.