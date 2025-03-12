What to expect from this year’s Goan heritage spring festival, Shigmo, beginning on March 15

Goa’s most awaited spring festival, Shigmo, is set to bring the streets alive with a spectacular display of culture, tradition, and celebration. As the festival unfolds from March 15 to 29, various towns across the state will witness processions of vibrant floats, traditional folk dances and immersive performances that showcase Goa’s rich heritage.

Shigmo is Goa’s answer to Holi, deeply rooted in Hindu mythology and agrarian traditions. It marks the arrival of spring and honours warriors who returned home victorious after battles. Traditionally, this festival was celebrated by farmers and rural communities, but today, it has evolved into a statewide cultural extravaganza, drawing locals and tourists alike.