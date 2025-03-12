What to expect from this year’s Goan heritage spring festival, Shigmo, beginning on March 15
Goa’s most awaited spring festival, Shigmo, is set to bring the streets alive with a spectacular display of culture, tradition, and celebration. As the festival unfolds from March 15 to 29, various towns across the state will witness processions of vibrant floats, traditional folk dances and immersive performances that showcase Goa’s rich heritage.
Shigmo is Goa’s answer to Holi, deeply rooted in Hindu mythology and agrarian traditions. It marks the arrival of spring and honours warriors who returned home victorious after battles. Traditionally, this festival was celebrated by farmers and rural communities, but today, it has evolved into a statewide cultural extravaganza, drawing locals and tourists alike.
Festival schedule and key locations
The festivities will commence in Ponda on March 15, followed by Margao on 16th March, Quepem on March 17 and Curchorem on 18th March. The celebrations will then move to Shiroda on 19th March, Calangute and Bicholim on March 20, Vasco on March 21, and Panaji on March 22.
The lively parades continue in Mapusa and Sanguem on March 23, with Canacona and Cuncolim hosting the celebrations on March 24. The festival will then travel to Pernem on March 25, Dharbandora on March 26, Valpoi on March 27, Sanquelim on March 28 and conclude in Mandrem on March 29. Each day, different locations will host grand processions, giving visitors a unique opportunity to witness Goan festivities at their peak.
What to expect: Music, dance and majestic floats
Expect a riot of colours as folk dancers, warriors in traditional costumes, and giant floats depicting mythological scenes make their way through Goa’s streets. The celebrations are accompanied by the rhythmic beats of dhols, tashe and cymbals, creating an electrifying atmosphere.
Local troupes perform traditional Ghode Modni (a martial dance form), Romta Mel (a vibrant processional performance) and Fugdi, a spirited folk dance. These performances provide a glimpse into Goa’s diverse cultural heritage, making Shigmo a must-experience festival for culture enthusiasts.