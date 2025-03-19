Why are tourism boards and airlines attracting tourists with free offerings in 2025?

Imagine spending a long weekend in a sun-drenched Sicilian town, waking up to the sound of waves lapping against golden shores, indulging in yummy local cuisine and exploring hidden coastal gems — all for the price of a single euro. No, this isn’t a scam or a travel fairy tale; it’s a real opportunity brought to you by the Siculiana Tourism Board.

Following in the footsteps of Italy’s previous-success story EUR 1 home initiatives, Siculiana recently took the concept one step further. This charming beach town offered an all-expenses-paid holiday to a select group of lucky travellers, with only one catch: they must cover their own journey to Sicily and pay a nominal EUR 1, which is ₹94. With only ten winning pairs granted access, this exclusive getaway closed application just this March.

While the experience itself is free, participants must make their own way to Siculiana. The nearest airport, Trapani, is located 134 kilometres away, while Palermo Airport is approximately 160 kilometres from the town. Once there, however, every element of the trip — from accommodation and meals to excursions and entertainment — will be taken care of, ensuring a stress-free Sicilian retreat.