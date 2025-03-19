Why are tourism boards and airlines attracting tourists with free offerings in 2025?

Imagine spending a long weekend in a sun-drenched Sicilian town, waking up to the sound of waves lapping against golden shores, indulging in yummy local cuisine and exploring hidden coastal gems — all for the price of a single euro. No, this isn’t a scam or a travel fairy tale; it’s a real opportunity brought to you by the Siculiana Tourism Board.
Following in the footsteps of Italy’s previous-success story EUR 1 home initiatives, Siculiana recently took the concept one step further. This charming beach town offered an all-expenses-paid holiday to a select group of lucky travellers, with only one catch: they must cover their own journey to Sicily and pay a nominal EUR 1, which is ₹94. With only ten winning pairs granted access, this exclusive getaway closed application just this March.
While the experience itself is free, participants must make their own way to Siculiana. The nearest airport, Trapani, is located 134 kilometres away, while Palermo Airport is approximately 160 kilometres from the town. Once there, however, every element of the trip — from accommodation and meals to excursions and entertainment — will be taken care of, ensuring a stress-free Sicilian retreat.
Similarly, Vietjet Air has announced a festive sale, offering Economy Class tickets for flights across Vietnam for just ₹11. This limited-time offer is valid for bookings made until December 31, 2025, excluding holidays and peak seasons, targeting budget-conscious travellers eager to explore Vietnam.
But Vietnam isn't the only airline to hop on board with such a scheme, as Japan Airlines too joined in. Japan Airlines (JAL) has announced a new promotion that grants free domestic flights to visitors from select countries, making it easier to explore the Asian nation beyond Tokyo’s neon-lit skyline and historic shrines.
These helpful initiatives are proving that dream holidays don’t always have to come with a hefty price tag. If you’ve ever yearned to explore these destinations without breaking the bank, this might just be your golden ticket. So, grab your travel buddy, hit record and make your case — because paradise is calling and it might just cost you less than a cup of coffee.