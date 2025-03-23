A spouses and smugglers walkabout

The arrival of the railway to Penzance in 1859 contributed greatly to the popularity of Mousehole during the mid-Victorian period. The village was soon called the “most painted spot in the British Isles”, on account of its pristine countryside and rugged coastline. Artists, including Jack Pender, Joan Gilchrist, Stanhope Alexander Forbes, John Dyer and Joanne Short, trooped into the village to paint the magical quality of light.

The village may be small, but there’s plenty to do. Walk to Merry Maidens, a late neolithic stone circle that according to legends were maidens turned to stone for dancing on Sunday and breaking the rules of Sabbath. Or hire a boat and go birdwatching, keeping an eye out for seabirds, seals, basking sharks, and dolphins. Bird lovers and families can head to Mousehole Wild Bird Hospital, which was founded in 1928, and now cares for over 1,000 sick birds every year.

There are also plenty of ways to enjoy calm. The two small sandy beaches inside the harbour quays are accessible only at low tide while a long pebble beach running east is perfect for some solitude. In 1963, the small village began lighting up the harbour with a beautiful illuminated display. The tradition has continued and grown. “We now have more than 60 displays that use over 7,000 bulbs. They now draw people from across the UK,” Williams says.

End the day at Ship Inn, where Welsh poet Dylan Thomas honeymooned with his wife. Don’t miss Dylan’s Corner, which pays tribute to the poet, as you enjoy fresh seafood accompanied by a glass of the local tipple. As you step out, sated, it’s easy to see why Thomas called Mousehole “quite the loveliest village in England”.