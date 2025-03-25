Skip the post-trip laundry stress with the new features of Wingle, a free in-flight networking app for travellers

We all love the thrill of travel — jetting off to new destinations, making spontaneous plans and meeting fascinating people along the way. But if there’s one thing that dampens the post-trip euphoria, it’s the dreaded suitcase full of dirty laundry. Well, fellow globetrotters, Wingle has a solution and it’s changing the game for frequent flyers!
Ever wished you could strike up a conversation with the interesting-looking passenger in 14A without the awkwardness? Wingle, the free in-flight offline chat app, is bringing back the joy of flying by making it easier than ever to connect with fellow travellers — whether you’re looking for a friendly chat, a new business connection or even a potential travel buddy for your next adventure.
Unlike traditional social networking apps, Wingle app doesn’t require internet to work. All you need is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth switched on, and voilà— you can chat with other passengers throughout your flight. Your personal details, including seat number and photos, remain private unless you choose to share them, and chats disappear after landing, making for a seamless and secure experience.
Wingle’s latest offering, Land & Laundry, is every traveller’s dream come true. Say goodbye to the post-trip laundry pile—this hassle-free laundry service for travellers picks up your suitcase from home, washes your travel clothes, and returns them fresh and clean within 48 hours. That’s right, you can touch down, relax, and ease back into daily life without worrying about laundry duty.
But Wingle isn’t just a chat app for flights. It’s also packed with travel perks, from booking VIP lounges and eSIMs to sorting out baggage storage and even handling flight compensation for cancellations and delays. And now, they’ve gone a step further with a brand-new feature that makes returning home from your trip just as enjoyable as the journey itself.