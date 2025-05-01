Similipal declared Odisha’s newest national park

In a landmark conservation achievement, the Odisha government has officially designated Similipal as a national park, making it the state’s second after Bhitarkanika (established in 1998) and India’s 107th national park. The formal notification, issued on April 24, 2025, confers the highest level of ecological protection to 845.70 sq km of the Similipal Tiger.

Similipal is renowned for its rich biodiversity and unique wildlife. It is the only place in the world where wild melanistic (black) tigers are found, a rare genetic variant of the Bengal tiger. The park also hosts 55 species of mammals, 361 species of birds, 62 species of reptiles and 21 species of amphibians. Its diverse habitats include dense sal forests, moist deciduous woods, semi-evergreen patches and wide meadows crisscrossed by rivers and cascading waterfalls.