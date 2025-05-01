Similipal declared Odisha’s newest national park

In a landmark conservation achievement, the Odisha government has officially designated Similipal as a national park, making it the state’s second after Bhitarkanika (established in 1998) and India’s 107th national park. The formal notification, issued on April 24, 2025, confers the highest level of ecological protection to 845.70 sq km of the Similipal Tiger.
Similipal is renowned for its rich biodiversity and unique wildlife. It is the only place in the world where wild melanistic (black) tigers are found, a rare genetic variant of the Bengal tiger. The park also hosts 55 species of mammals, 361 species of birds, 62 species of reptiles and 21 species of amphibians. Its diverse habitats include dense sal forests, moist deciduous woods, semi-evergreen patches and wide meadows crisscrossed by rivers and cascading waterfalls.
The journey to national park status began over four decades ago, with initial proposals in 1980 and 1986. However, the presence of human settlements within the core area delayed the designation. While several villages were successfully relocated, Bakua village, home to 61 families, remains inhabited and was thus excluded from the national park area.
With its new status, Similipal will be rights-free, prohibiting human activities to ensure stringent conservation measures. The state government has also launched the Ama Similipal Yojana, an integrated programme aimed at enhancing livelihoods, promoting eco-tourism and improving access to healthcare and education for local communities.
Similipal area lies within the UNESCO-designated Similipal Biosphere Reserve and forms part of the larger Mayurbhanj Elephant Reserve. It also plays a vital role in maintaining the ecological balance of the Eastern Ghats and lower Himalayas. Conservationists believe this move will attract increased funding and global attention, potentially aiding efforts to monitor climate change impacts, protect endangered species, and restore forest corridors connecting to nearby sanctuaries like Satkosia and Kuldiha.