Why Tipeshwar in Maharashtra is the best offbeat safari destination this summer

While safaris are usually consid-ered a winter ac-tivity, this time we thought why not flip the script and try it in the summer? And instead of heading to the usual suspects like Jim Corbett or Gir, we picked a lesser-known option, quieter and refreshingly un-touristy-Tipeshwar in Maharashtra. At first glance, it might seem like just another wildlife sanctuary a protected area where animals roam freely and humans get to marvel at them from a distance. But it's only when you're there, deep in the heart of it, that the real stories start to unfold.

For starters, we chose to stay close, at Tipai by Wildlife Luxuries, a villa-only boutique property that redefines safari living. Not only is it stunningly luxurious, but part of the resort actually falls within ti-ger territory. Yes, you read that right. While nilgai and wild boars are regular visitors, it's the birdsong outside your room and the thrill of possible big cat sightings that set it apart.