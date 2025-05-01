Why Tipeshwar in Maharashtra is the best offbeat safari destination this summer

While safaris are usually consid-ered a winter ac-tivity, this time we thought why not flip the script and try it in the summer? And instead of heading to the usual suspects like Jim Corbett or Gir, we picked a lesser-known option, quieter and refreshingly un-touristy-Tipeshwar in Maharashtra. At first glance, it might seem like just another wildlife sanctuary a protected area where animals roam freely and humans get to marvel at them from a distance. But it's only when you're there, deep in the heart of it, that the real stories start to unfold.
For starters, we chose to stay close, at Tipai by Wildlife Luxuries, a villa-only boutique property that redefines safari living. Not only is it stunningly luxurious, but part of the resort actually falls within ti-ger territory. Yes, you read that right. While nilgai and wild boars are regular visitors, it's the birdsong outside your room and the thrill of possible big cat sightings that set it apart.
Just seven kilometres away lies the Sunna Gate of the Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, which spans over 148 square kilometres of deciduous forest.We set off early in the morning in our private open safari jeep (arranged by the property), and as we rolled through the dusty forest trails, our guide began to share the secrets of the jungle: tales of record sight-ings six tigers in a single drive.
Birders, too, flock here from far and wide, hoping to catch a glimpse of the elusive Indian pitta, a vibrant-coloured bird that migrates from the Hi-malayas. Perhaps the most riv-eting of all is the story of Avni, a tigress once part of this sanctuary, whose controversial life and tragic end inspired Vidya Balan's film Sherni (2021). That's the thing about Tipeshwar, it's not just about seeing animals. It's about understanding the land, the people who protect it and the creatures who call it home.
Once inside the gate, the first two minutes were all about soaking in the golden sunrise until suddenly, we were jolted into reality. A herd of deer bolted across the road and in a blink, two of them leapt right over our jeep's bonnet, their hooves barely skimming the metal. It was like watching a live-action thriller and we had no idea what had them running for their lives — until we drove a few metres deeper into the jungle.
From the thickets of the dry bushes, a tiger emerged. Just minutes into our safari, and there it was, the majestic predator, effortlessly silent and close to the vehicle. Our guide, visibly excited, whispered, "You're lucky — that's a cub," before quickly adding, "which means the mother is around too." The forest suddenly felt still, yet thrilling. Then came the scent of a fresh kill. The theory? The cub had just finished its breakfast and was now casually making its way to the lake — the very one we were parked at — for a drink of water.
Soon enough, another cub emerged this one playful, tackling its sibling who was still standing and staring at us, perhaps a little wary of the unexpected human presence. And then, just seconds later, the queen herself ap-peared the mother tigress. Since we were stationed by the lake, she chose a more discreet path, crossing the road ahead with her two young ones trail-ing behind. Growling at us, she led them into the thickets on the other side, vanishing into the forest, likely in search of a quieter spot where her family could enjoy their morning in peace.
Our guide, almost in disbe-lief himself, added that this particular tigress hadn't been sighted in months and neither had her cubs. "She's a shy one," he said, "keeps away from the cameras and jeeps." Which made our encounter all the more special. Shifting between terrains — from dry teak thickets to bamboo clusters, rocky hills and seasonal streams — this rich mosaic forms an ideal habitat not just for tigers, but also for leopards, sloth bears, hyenas and jackals.
The name Tipeshwar comes from Tipai Mata, a Hindu goddess housed in a mountain-top temple that is also a part of the sanctuary's premises. The sanctuary's land once housed the Tipai tribal village, which was relocated in 2014 when the area was declared a protected zone. Additionally, the region was historically part of the Bhil and Gond kingdoms, which adds further cultural weight to the area's significance, showcasing the long-standing human presence and interaction with the forest.