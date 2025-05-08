Mother's Day: 5 quick, offbeat South Indian escapes

There's a special kind of magic in travelling with your mother, no itinerary too rigid, no experience too grand or too simple. If you're dreaming of a getaway that moves at your mother's pace soulful, unrushed and rich in culture South India has a quieter, deeper side waiting to be explored. From ancestral mansions to forest trails and conscious communities, here are five offbeat experiences across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka that make for the perfect slow travel Mother's Day itinerary.
Can it get better? These are totally summer aligned for you or your family and can make for a culturally rich vacation or quick nature getaway to reconnect, rejuvinate and spend quality time together. A Mother's Day vacation is more than just a trip; it's an opportunity to show your love and gratitude in a meaningful way, creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime. So, here are five curated destinations across South-India that are good and absolutely affordable options.
Forget five-star hotels or resorts of-fering curated experiences, book yourselves into an 18th-century Chettinad mansion adorned with teak-wood pillars and athangudi tile floors. Chettinad is a cluster of 72 villages in the Sivagangai district of Southern Tamil Nadu, India. The largest amongst these towns are Karaikudi and Kanadukathan, which are dotted with palatial homes turned into heritage stays.
A walk through these art deco-meets-dravidian streets, a traditional Chettiar thali meal on banana leaves, a visit to the traditional chola style temples and perhaps even a handloom sari shopping spree in nearby markets make for an unforgettable immersive vacation. Stay at Visalam by CGH Earth, AR Street, Kanadukathan.
For a nature-loving mom, swap the touristy bustle of Munnar or Thekkady for the pristine beauty of Silent Valley National Park in Kerala's Palakkad district. One of India's least disturbed tropical rainforests, this biodiverse wonderland is home to rare lion-tailed macaques, tigers, leopards, elephants, snakes, Malabar giant squirrels and ancient shola trees.
A guided trek through the misty trails reveals the flora population of 1000 species of flowering plants, 107 species of orchids, 100 ferns and fern allies, 200 liverworts, 75 lichens and about 200 algae. What makes it even more serene? The Kunthipuzha river flows quaintly through the park. Stay at: Silent Valley Homestay, Pakula, Attappadi.
Located in the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, near the village of Gandikota on the right bank of the Penna River, this fort is a fascinating historical site often referred to as the 'Grand Canyon of India' due to the stunning gorge formed by the river alongside it.
The area was first iden-tified in 1123 AD and a sand fort was built by Kaka Raja, a subordinate of the Kalyani Chalukya ruler, Ahavamalla Someswara I. The fort served as a significant centre of power for various dynasties and had Islamic architectural additions during the period of Muslim rule. For a mom who is a history and culture buff, this seems like her kind of holiday! Stay at: Hotel YLN Grand, Tadipatri.
If your mother loves pampering herself, then wellness retreats or just a break from consumerist chaos is the way to go! Auroville is more than a destination - it's a way of life. Instead of the more touristy White Town in Pondicherry, head to the green, experimental township nearby. Stay in a sustainable tree house, begin your mornings with yoga under banyan trees, volunteer at an organic farm and explore boutiques selling naturally dyed clothing and handmade pottery. It's the kind of place that doesn't just relax you it transforms you, gently. Stay at: The Khaya Nest, Irumbai.
While Coorg has long had the spotlight, its quieter cousin Chikmagaluru offers all the charm with half the crowds. Tucked away in the Western Ghats, this coffee country blends natural beauty with offbeat adventure. Take your mom on a coffee estate walk where she can learn to roast beans, safari through the Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary, explore the hidden Hoysala temples nearby, venture into the rarely visited caves at Hirekolale or hike to Mullayanagiri - the highest peak in Karnataka. Stay at: Java Rain Resorts, Girija Estates, Chikmagalur.