Top 5 most dangerous mountains to climb in the world

Nestled in Nepal, Annapurna I (8,091 m) is notorious for its extreme challenges. According to the Himalayan Database, it boasts a fatality-to-summit ratio of about 27 per cent, making it the deadliest of all 8,000-meter peaks. With avalanches, unstable slopes, and unpredictable weather, this mountain is a brutal test, even for the most experienced climbers.

K2 poses challenges even for elite mountaineers with its steep climbs and ice walls