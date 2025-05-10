Top 5 most dangerous mountains to climb in the world

Even though the idea of climbing towering peaks and soaking in stunning vistas is incredibly appealing, high-altitude mountaineering is one of the riskiest activities out there. Every year, countless climbers face injuries or even death while trying to conquer some of the most dangerous summits on the planet. Here’s a look at five of the most treacherous mountains on Earth, where extreme weather, high altitudes, and tricky terrains are always lurking as threats.
Annapurna I holds the highest fatality rate among all eight-thousanders
Nestled in Nepal, Annapurna I (8,091 m) is notorious for its extreme challenges. According to the Himalayan Database, it boasts a fatality-to-summit ratio of about 27 per cent, making it the deadliest of all 8,000-meter peaks. With avalanches, unstable slopes, and unpredictable weather, this mountain is a brutal test, even for the most experienced climbers.
K2 poses challenges even for elite mountaineers with its steep climbs and ice walls
As the second-highest mountain in the world, K2 (8,611 m) straddles the China-Pakistan border and is often referred to as “The Savage Mountain.” Known for its technical climbing routes and sudden storms, K2 has a fatality rate of around 25 per cent in its upper sections, particularly during descents.
Nanga Parbat’s ruthless cliffs earn it the moniker 'Killer Mountain'
Nanga Parbat (8,126 m) in Pakistan has long been dreaded for its perilous conditions. Its massive Rupal Face, one of the tallest mountain faces globally, has claimed over 60 lives, especially during the early expeditions of the 20th century.
Matterhorn remains dangerous despite its popularity among experienced climbers
Situated on the Swiss-Italian border, the Matterhorn (4,478 m) may not be the tallest, but it’s still a killer. Frequent rockfalls, rapidly changing weather, and climbers’ overconfidence contribute to an average of 12 deaths each year, according to records.
Mount Everest continues to be the most fatal due to overcrowding and altitude
Even though it’s the tallest peak in the world (8,848 m), Mount Everest still continues to claim lives annually. . Overcrowding in the “death zone,” frostbite, exhaustion, and altitude sickness contribute to the mountain's reputation. As of 2024, over 330 climbers have died on Everest.