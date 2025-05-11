Getaways that give back

Picture yourself beneath the towering deodars of Uttarakhand, gently pressing a young sapling into the earth, knowing that long after your footprints fade, a forest will rise. Or imagine walking the trails of Madhya Pradesh, not just to spot a tiger, but to help track its movements and support anti-poaching patrols. This is regenerative travel, a growing movement that urges tourists to leave the places they visit better than they found them. For years, tourism has focused on doing less harm. But in a world, where glaciers are retreating, forests are thinning, and cultural legacies are at risk, “less harm” is no longer enough. The future lies in regeneration.

The idea of regenerative travel might sound ambitious, but begins with simple, intentional choices. Shashank Birla, whose Wilderlust Expeditions LLP conducts safari tours in India, says, “All our guests are oriented to the forest’s rhythms and rules. We emphasise low-impact behaviour during safaris (no loud music, noise or leaving behind non-biodegradable waste), offer learning resources, and encourage visitors to get involved—through clean-ups, biodiversity surveys, or even just spreading awareness.”