5 experiences you should have at Badrinath

The scorching summers are here and this is the right time to visit the Himalayas. If you’re planning a trip to the mountains this year, Badrinath needs to be topping your list. Apart from being the spiritual hub that it is, Badrinath Temple, offers more than just divine blessings. While serene landscapes and adventurous treks to nearby attractions and local culture is most people's top priority, Badrinath is a place that perfectly blends spirituality and adventure. But what else to do at Badrinath? Here is a list of five activities that you can do there.
Badrinath is a haven for trekkers, and popular trails include the trek to Vasudhara Falls, Satopanth Lake, Mana Village, Kuari Pass, Hemkund Sahib, Neelkanth Base Camp ad more. Be it the moderate trek to Vasudhara Falls or a challenging trek to Satopanth Lake, or visiting India's last village Mana to get glimpse of the rural life and the Bhotiya tribe. The multi-day adventurous trek to Kuari Pass, crossing high passes and offering stunning views, to enjoy the glacial valley near Gangotri to Kalindi Khal. One can visit the popular pilgrimage site Hemkund Sahib or a classic trek to the colourful Valley of Flowers, known for its diverse flora.
The serene environment of Badrinath makes it an ideal place for meditation and yoga. Book yourself a wellness retreat package at the health, wellness and spiritual centres, across Badrinath, or just find a quiet spot by the Alaknanda River and reconnect with yourself. Don't forget to make a soft relaxing playlist before you are out to find your inner spiritual self.
Exploring local markets always brings out the best flavours of a place. One can discover unique handicrafts, woollen clothes, and religious souvenirs in the small markets of Badrinath. Don’t forget to try local snacks like jalebi and aloo puri.
If you are inclined towards photography, from the majestic Neelkanth Peak to the serene Alakananda River, Badrinath is a paradise for photographers. Tag along your group of friends for a camping trip to Badrinath, the scenes will get you going. Keep your cameras charged for all the fantastic reels and scenic photos.
If you think trekking is not your forte, you can either go for skiing or river expeditions at Badrinath. Unravel the true essence of a motorcycle ride to Mana by starting your journey from Delhi. Embark upon your journey from Dehradun where you will be introduced to your motorcycles and also provided with guidance and tips on safety. Start your trip on a thrilling motorcycle journey to Mana, followed by a ride through the tough routes of Ukhimath, Gangotri ,Yamunotri and, then backtrack your way to Dehradun.