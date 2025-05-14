5 monsoon travel destinations in India for a rainy getaway

As the temperatures start to drop and the southwest monsoon sweeps across India, travellers are trading in their beach vacations for lush, rain-soaked getaways. From July to September, this is the ideal time for monsoon travel—fewer crowds, stunning scenery, and often, better prices. Here are five fantastic monsoon-ready destinations that are perfect for a late summer escape, each showcasing a unique slice of India’s seasonal beauty:
1. Munnar, Kerala
When the rains arrive, Munnar transforms into a vibrant dreamland. Picture mist rolling over tea plantations, stunning waterfalls like Attukal and Lakkam, and the earthy aroma filling the air—it's an unforgettable getaway. While trekking might be limited, the monsoon paints the hills in rich greens. For the full experience, consider staying at one of the charming plantation resorts.
2. Cherrapunji, Meghalaya
Renowned as one of the wettest places on the planet, Cherrapunji truly shines during the monsoon. Waterfalls like Nohkalikai and the Seven Sisters are in full flow, and the double-decker living root bridges in the nearby village of Nongriat are a sight to behold. It’s an off-the-beaten-path escape that’s perfect for those who adore the rain.
3. Coorg, Karnataka
Often referred to as the "Scotland of India," Coorg during the monsoon is a paradise of lush coffee plantations, rushing streams, and cosy homestays. The Abbey and Iruppu waterfalls come alive, and if you’re a wildlife enthusiast, you might even spot elephants at Pushpagiri Wildlife Sanctuary.
4. Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand
This UNESCO World Heritage Site is only open from June to October. During the peak monsoon, the alpine valley bursts into a colourful display with over 500 species of flowers, including orchids and poppies. The trek is moderate but absolutely breathtaking.
5. Goa (offbeat)
Instead of the bustling beaches, venture inland to experience Goa’s serene monsoon charm. Explore spice plantations, rain-drenched forts, and enjoy the tranquil beauty that the season brings. Wildlife sanctuaries like Mhadei offer a peaceful yet lush holiday with great food and fewer tourists.