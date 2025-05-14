Did you know you can book a private after-hours tour of the Vatican and Sistine Chapel?

These exclusive after-hours are the stuff of dreams and they’re available for those willing to splurge a little (or a lot). Several luxury tour companies offer private tours that let you explore the Vatican and the Sistine Chapel once the regular crowds have headed home for the night. The tours are typically guided by expert art historians who share behind-the-scenes insights, stories and secrets about the art, architecture and history you won’t hear during the daytime hustle. You’ll visit the Vatican Museums, the Raphael Rooms and the Gallery of Maps, all in a way most tourists will never get to experience —slowly, in peace and without a thousand people jostling a space.

Of course, this kind of once-in-a-lifetime access doesn’t come cheap. Prices can range anywhere from ₹45,000 to ₹2,00,000 depending on the group size and how private you want your experience to be. But honestly, for a moment this rare, many say it’s worth every rupee.

If you’re thinking this might be the ultimate way to enjoy one of the world’s most famous landmarks, you’d be right! These tours are tailored to give you the most personalised, intimate experience possible, so you can fully absorb the beauty and grandeur of the Vatican at your own pace.

So the next time you’re planning a trip to Rome, why not take it up a notch? Sure, the Colosseum and the Trevi Fountain are must-sees, but the real secret is experiencing the Vatican at night, long after the corwds have left, when you can truly connect with the art, history and beauty of this extraordinary place. It’s the kind of unforgettable experience you’ll be talking about for years — and one that will make your trip Rome truly one-of-a-kind.