Say NO to Safaris during this time of the year!

Love nature and want to hop onto the jeep with your binoculars and spot the big cats or the deer? Safari or Jungle tourism in India is a very popular form of vacation with several Wildlife Sanctuaries, National Parks and Tiger reserves spread across the country.

What is the best time to visit Indian safaris?

From Kaziranga to Ranthambore, spotting the rhinos to the royal lions, animal lovers want to experience it all. But do you know that there are ideal times to visit a safari? Here’s what you should keep in mind first and foremost while planning your dream safaris.