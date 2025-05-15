Say NO to Safaris during this time of the year!

Love nature and want to hop onto the jeep with your binoculars and spot the big cats or the deer? Safari or Jungle tourism in India is a very popular form of vacation with several Wildlife Sanctuaries, National Parks and Tiger reserves spread across the country.
What is the best time to visit Indian safaris?
From Kaziranga to Ranthambore, spotting the rhinos to the royal lions, animal lovers want to experience it all. But do you know that there are ideal times to visit a safari? Here’s what you should keep in mind first and foremost while planning your dream safaris.
Depending on your schedules you can opt for a safari or jungle tourism either in Summer or Winter. While due to the cooler temperature winter is the most preferred time for an outing, it needs to be kept in mind to check if it clashes with any hibernation period or not. October to February are the ideal months with clear sky, sunny days and suitable temperatures. There are chances of spotting wild elephants, deers, several migratory birds and some of the big cats.
For summers, March to June are the ideal months. There are high chances of spotting tigers, leopards, and other animals as they tend to gather around water holes for drinking water. Though this time can be very hot, it is also perfect for major sightings, so you have to be prepared to combat the heat to enjoy the views.
Which time should you avoid a safari and why?
July to September is peak monsoon time and most National Parks and Tiger reserves are closed for safaris. Due to the heavy rainfalls, most of the time the roads are muddy, flooded, closed down as trees fall to the groudn, and most importantly, the animals run for shelter instead of roaming in the wild. This also marks the breeding season for them and thus closed for public entry.
Prominent safaris and the best time to visit.
When you are booking a safari, get in touch directly with the safari operators and check if all zones are open at a time you are visiting. Certain zones open at certain times of the year. October to June is the ideal time to visit Ranthambore in Rajasthan; Kanha, Bandhavgarh, and Pench in Madhya Pradesh while November to June for Jim Corbett in Uttarakhand; November to March for the Sundarbans in West Bengal; and November to April for Kaziranga, Assam; and down South, October to April is the perfect timing for Periyar in Kerala.