This International Museum Day, visit these 6 food museums that celebrate culinary heritage

Founded in 1932, La Maison de la Truffe offers a deep dive into the world of France’s most prized fungi — the truffle. Located in the heart of Paris, this elegant institution features a boutique, tasting area and informative exhibits that trace the history, varieties and culinary uses of truffles. Visitors can learn about the delicate harvesting process and even sample truffle-infused delicacies in the adjoining restaurant. This establishment functions primarily as a restaurant and boutique specialising in truffle products. There isn't a traditional museum component with an entry fee; instead, visitors can dine in the restaurant or purchase truffle-related items from the shop.