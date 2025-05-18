The Asian Raj: A table-to-suite takeover of London

I’ve always hunted for the classics in London: the high tea at Fortnum & Mason, the fish & chips at the Mayfair Chippy, the thick slice of lemon drizzle cake at the M&S cafe. But this time I searched for what Londoners are head over heels in love with and waiting in serpentine queues for: Everything Asian; from hotels to eateries and people. There’s a reason why: we have a deep-rooted culture of hospitality and wellness. And of course, the warmest welcomes. What I also found, quite unsurprisingly, is that Indians, in particular, are doing fabulously well. India is truly shining in London.
Read on and please resist the urge to drool:
Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park
Facing Hyde Park on one side and Harrods on the other, this hotel is a dream within a dream. You’re ushered in as if you’re Diana reborn and a team of butlers is assigned to cater to your every whim. I felt privileged and misty-eyed staying here: living a diabolical life, one that only the cognoscenti live. From the Biologique Recherche facial at the elegant spa, to the Michelin-worthy service and dinner at Heston Blumenthal (two Michelin Stars) where the reimagined, quintessentially British food took me back to Victorian London, to the brilliant flower arrangement in the gracious lobby and the witty concierge. I could wheel out the thesaurus for flowery adjectives, but it truly is one of the best hotels in the world.
Address: 66 Knightsbridge, London SW1X 7LA
St James’ Court, a Taj Hotel
If you think the Taj West End is one of the most beautiful hotels, wait till you step into St James Court in London’s posh Westminster. The leafy secluded courtyard makes you feel like you’ve discovered a hidden corner of London. Chic rooms in a decidedly contemporary Indian style, a Jiva spa with their signature treatments and a decadent dinner at the bistro, The @51. But the wine and cheese platter brought to my room by the sweetest girl in their staff — from Kerala — had me already booking a return trip.
Address: 4 Buckingham Gate, London, SWIE, 6AF
The Hari, Belgravia
Tucked away in the heart of Belgravia, lies The Hari, a discreet boutique hotel. Swish loft-styled rooms that a writer could spend all day in and not get bored. Owned by the Hong Kong-based Harilela group, it’s a classy affair. The best part is the garden terrace — an enclosed alfresco hideout. Here is where you can have the best Italian fare in London — at il Pampero. The tiramisu was so decadent I could have ordered it in a bathtub portion.
Address: 20 Chesham Pl, London
Six Senses, London
This is going to be one of the biggest Asian spa-hotel launches in London. It opens later this year at the historic The Whitely. Good thing as Asian wellness is the next big thing with well-heeled Londoners. You read it here first.
Address: The Whitely London, 149 Queensway, London W2 4YN
The Hoxton, Shoreditch
Think WeWork but in a more stylised way. A cozy hotel that’s a favourite with creative and start-up geeks. The lobby has a busy, communal feel to it. Young hipsters plug into their laptops in comfortable armchairs and enjoy the all-day bar and super-fast free Wi-Fi. Hoxton has been expanded by Sharan Pasricha’s Ennismore group and is located in London’s trendy East End. For an adventurous dinner, just head to their rooftop restaurant — Llama Inn for a pre-party Peruvian meal. The couple next to my table — a failed Tinder date — didn’t talk much but ordered bowls of sudado. A must visit for Bengaluru’s techies and venture capitalists.
Address: 81 Great Eastern St, London
The Prince Akatoki
Situated bang on Marble Arch and right next to the forever buzzy Oxford Street, this sweet Japanese hotel is all about location. Rooms are compact and comfortable but the star attraction is the Japanese restaurant Tokii. Have an espresso martini along with some really well-made starters: cucumber and avocado maki rolls, shrimp tempura and the best mochi ice-cream I’ve had in a while. A night well spent and that trip to Tokyo can wait.
Address: 50, Great Cumberland Pl, Marble Arch, London W1H 7FD
Hoppers Marylebone
It is a Saturday night at this charming Marylebone restaurant and two Aussies are rather aggressively trying to get a table. It is a full house. There is a young Tamil couple next to me perfectly at home, sitting cross-legged on their chairs, digging into the epic egg hoppers (appams), that soul satisfying bone marrow varuval with the signature prawn kari. Hoppers is where you want to be if you are in the mood for comforting Sri Lankan inspired food. Karan Gokani, the young and amiable chef and owner, has worked his magic and has Londoners eating out of his hands.
Address: 77 Wigmore Street, Marylebone, London W1U 1QE
MiMi Mei Fair
Samyukta Nair, the granddaughter of the late Captain Nair who founded the Leela group of hotels, has turned out to be quite the restaurant maverick. Mimi Mei Mayfair is a little Chinese jewel box within a one-storey mansion in a Georgian townhouse. It is a restaurant with a fictional narrative: the private residence of Empress Mimi — keeper of the most revered Chinese culinary secrets. The crispy golden langoustines were the best I’ve ever had, the rice crackers were heavenly while the Peking duck cooked over an apple-wood fire was excellent with fat and crisp skin. I positively loved the litchi royal and knocked back a few.
Address: 55 Curzon Street, London W1J 8PG
Koyn Thai, Mayfair
The juiciest chicken satay taking me back to my childhood, the standout green Thai curry served with sticky white rice. Cocktails were heady and White Lotus-y. The Golden Serenity included mango, orange, turmeric and whisky and paired well with the mains. The passionfruit panna cotta was beguingly addictive and I fell in a trance soon after tasting it.
Address: 38 Grosvenor Street, London W1K 4AQ
Ambassadors Clubhouse
Heddon Street is a Byzantine maze to get to, but once you’re there, you’re in a buzzing mini-Punjab. The décor is lavish and hedonistically moody. The Patiala Peg, served tableside with ceremony, knocks you out completely and from there on you hand yourself over to the able hands of the restaurant’s staff. Plates of kebabs, BBQ butter chicken chops, cheese pakode, exquisite glasses filled with tamatar martini keep floating in. My take is that JKS — the Sethis behind Ambassadors — added theatre to a new take on Punjabi cuisine to create a phenomenal, ostensibly fancy evening.
Address: 25 Heddon Street, London W1B 4BH
Kanishka, Mayfair
With two Michelin stars in his bag, the distinguished but affable chef Atul Kochhar has opened Kanishka in upscale Mayfair. The fare here is opulent and showcases Indian fine dining at its best. Kochhar pairs his starters and mains with the most brilliant wines. The chicken tikka pie, his signature dish, was as satisfying as ever while the nadru ki chaat and the bhuna gosht curry, hot with chillies and stone flowers and seasoned with cumin was a delight. The mango wine was astonishingly good, the shikanji was even more authentic than what you get in Mumbai.
Address: 17 – 19 Maddox Street, London W1S 2QH
Dishoom
What can I say about Dishoom, Covent that hasn’t been said already. Walking into the restaurant is like going to an Irani café where the best of old Bombay is huddled and high on fun. The cheese naan, the chicken ruby, the okra fries and the crunchy samosas are to die for. Shamil Thakrar, one of the founders of Dishoom, comes to Bombay ever so often for inspiration. All that hard work has paid off. There is a Dishoom opening in virtually every corner of London.
Address: 12 Upper St Martin’s Lane, London WC2
Story by Kanchan Wadhwa