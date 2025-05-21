Karnataka to launch its first marine sanctuary near Karwar

Karnataka is on the cusp of establishing its inaugural marine sanctuary, the Mugli-Apsarakonda Marine Sanctuary, near Karwar in the Uttara Kannada district. Recently approved by the Karnataka State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) under Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, the proposal now awaits the final nod from the state cabinet.
Spanning approximately 5,960 hectares, the sanctuary's design includes 835 hectares of Arabian Sea territorial waters, extending up to six kilometres from the shore, and an equal area of laterite plateau. Additionally, it encompasses 5,400 hectares of mangrove forests, providing a vital habitat for numerous species.
The sanctuary aims to protect several endangered species, including humpback whales, spot-tail sharks, olive ridley turtles and around 80 species of seabirds. It also features 14 coral species around Netrani Island, over 50 phytoplankton species, more than 100 zooplankton species, two seagrass species, and over 100 types of seaweeds.
This initiative positions Karnataka alongside other Indian states with marine sanctuaries, such as those in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gujarat, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. The proposal, initially approved during former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's tenure, faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic but was revitalised in 2022.
The establishment of the Mugli-Apsarakonda Marine Sanctuary is a significant step towards conserving Karnataka's rich marine biodiversity and promoting sustainable tourism in the region.