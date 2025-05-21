Karnataka to launch its first marine sanctuary near Karwar

Karnataka is on the cusp of establishing its inaugural marine sanctuary, the Mugli-Apsarakonda Marine Sanctuary, near Karwar in the Uttara Kannada district. Recently approved by the Karnataka State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) under Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, the proposal now awaits the final nod from the state cabinet.

Spanning approximately 5,960 hectares, the sanctuary's design includes 835 hectares of Arabian Sea territorial waters, extending up to six kilometres from the shore, and an equal area of laterite plateau. Additionally, it encompasses 5,400 hectares of mangrove forests, providing a vital habitat for numerous species.