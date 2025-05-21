Thailand reinstates financial proof for tourist visas from May 2025

Thailand launches digital arrival card

In addition to the financial proof requirement, Thailand has introduced the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) to digitise and streamline the immigration entry process. This online form, mandatory for all international travellers since May 1, 2025, replaces the previous paper-based TM6 form. Travellers are required to complete the TDAC within three days prior to their planned arrival, providing details about their travel plans, accommodations, passport information, personal data and health status.

Furthermore, Thai authorities are reviewing the current visa-free stay policy, which allows citizens from 93 countries to enter Thailand without a visa for up to 60 days. A potential reduction to a 30-day maximum stay is under consideration, though no official decision has been made.