10 essential tips for solo women travellers

We understand your group trip to Goa may not have made it out of the chat, so now you're ready to start solo travelling. The only issue is that you're a woman, which means, you have to prioritise safety at all costs.

Solo travel can be one of the most empowering experiences a woman can have. It offers freedom, self-discovery, and unforgettable memories. But it also requires smart planning, awareness, and confidence, especially when you're navigating unfamiliar territory alone.

Whether you're planning a weekend getaway or a cross-country adventure, here are essential tips to help you travel solo safely and confidently.

1. Always research before you go

You may have a Type B personality, but researching is where you have to bring out your Type A side!

Before booking your trip, try to soak in as much knowledge as you can about the place you're visiting. You cannot be packing summer clothes when you visit Australia in August, for example!

Some other things to be mindful of are: