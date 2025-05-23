10 essential tips for solo women travellers

We understand your group trip to Goa may not have made it out of the chat, so now you're ready to start solo travelling. The only issue is that you're a woman, which means, you have to prioritise safety at all costs.
Solo travel can be one of the most empowering experiences a woman can have. It offers freedom, self-discovery, and unforgettable memories. But it also requires smart planning, awareness, and confidence, especially when you're navigating unfamiliar territory alone.
Whether you're planning a weekend getaway or a cross-country adventure, here are essential tips to help you travel solo safely and confidently.
1. Always research before you go
You may have a Type B personality, but researching is where you have to bring out your Type A side!
Before booking your trip, try to soak in as much knowledge as you can about the place you're visiting. You cannot be packing summer clothes when you visit Australia in August, for example!
Some other things to be mindful of are:
Study the local culture, dress norms, and social customs.
Understand public transport systems and common scams.
Read travel blogs or forums for insights from other solo female travellers.
Save emergency contacts, embassy info, and local hospital locations.
Instagram may have influenced you to believe you need every possible fit for your next outfit reel, but the reality is, you need to be able to carry it around as well.
The less you carry, the more mobile and independent you'll feel. Essentials include:
Comfortable shoes
A money belt or hidden pouch for valuables
A portable charger and universal adapter
Copies of important documents (stored separately or digitally)
Period products and medications
Your gut is your best guide. If a situation feels off, leave. Even if it's a party you paid a whole lot for. You want to live to tell the tale, right?
Don’t worry about seeming rude, your safety comes first.
Avoid sharing too much personal info with strangers.
Always have a backup plan for transport and accommodation.
Let someone know your itinerary and check in regularly:
Share your location with a trusted friend or family member.
Use safety apps like bSafe, Noonlight, or Life360.
Consider getting a local SIM card or portable Wi-Fi.
Book well-reviewed places in safe, central locations. Always check reviews before booking a place for yourself. Don't go for hotels or hostels in shady neighbourhoods, no matter how cheap.
Hostels with female-only dorms or women-run guesthouses can feel more secure.
Read reviews on platforms like Booking.com, Hostelworld, or Airbnb.
Avoid isolated areas, especially if arriving late at night.
Respecting local dress codes can help you blend in and avoid unwanted attention.
Carry a scarf or shawl for temples, mosques, or conservative places.
Dress for comfort and modesty in unfamiliar cultures.
Avoid drawing unnecessary attention to yourself.
Don’t flaunt expensive jewellery or gadgets.
Keep your phone and bag close in crowded places.
If you feel harassed, head to a nearby group or ask a local woman for help.
Meeting people is one of the joys of solo travel. You may even make friends to do your next trip with!
Join group tours, cooking classes, or walking tours.
Trust slowly, avoid disclosing where you're staying until you’re comfortable.
Meet in public spaces until you're sure it's safe.
You don't want a Bali belly when you're travelling to Indonesia for instance, even though many say it's inevitable (we say, it's not)!
Stay hydrated and eat well.
Always carry hand sanitizer and tissues.
Be cautious with street food. Start with small portions and see how your body reacts.
Solo travel is about finding your rhythm:
Journal your experiences.
Try new things, whether it’s a dance class or hiking solo.
Know that challenges will come, but so will amazing moments of growth.
Solo travel as a woman is about learning to trust yourself, overcoming fears, and creating your own story. With the right preparation and mindset, your first (or next) solo trip may be an amazing one. Good luck!