The return of analogue travel journaling

The reasons behind this return are as layered as the pages themselves. For many, it’s a form of digital detox — a deliberate step away from screens and towards slower, more mindful travel.

Indeed, while social media encourages bite-sized impressions and highlight reels, a journal invites introspection. It captures not just where one went, but how it felt to be there — the scent of a market at dusk, the quiet kindness of a stranger, the weight of a long train ride through unfamiliar countryside. These aren’t moments designed for performance; they’re fragments of personal memory.