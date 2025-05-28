Ice Baths: How to safely chill your bones in scenic locations?

Planning to take an ice bath in its natural location? Here are five steps that you should not miss out on.

Pick your location

Do some basic research on the places you want to go for your first ice bath experience. This can be anywhere from Finland to USA to Japan. However, keep in mind that the water current is not too strong, and you can easily navigate your way through. The space must have an easy entry and exit route which you can use in case of emergency. Ideally, a place which is less populated works well for your first experience. If you see during your research that visitors have complained of thin ice then better to avoid the place. And lastly, no matter which place you pick, you must never venture in the water all alone.

Water conditions

Keeps a day or half a day in your schedule for ice bathing when you are planning your trip. While a lot can be deduced through climate predictions, you never know what you will find once you arrive at the place. Before going for your ice bath experience, make sure that the water temperature is around 0-5 degree centigrade. Check the weather that is calm and the wind is still. Chill weather, snowfall, and cold air only make your bones freeze! Before fully giving yourself in to ice water, test the grounds by checking if it is safe to float or stand. When going for an ice bath always pack a thermometer, towel, change of clothes, warmers, hot drink and blankets. These are basic requirements. You can check with your guide or anybody with prior experience for what more to bring with you.