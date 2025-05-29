5 safest countries for solo travellers to visit in 2025

In an era where solo travel is no longer an outlier but a rite of passage, knowing where to go can make all the difference. Whether you're after cultural experiences, peaceful moments alone, or the excitement of crafting your own travel plans, picking the right country can really influence your trip. And when it comes to safety, solo travellers—especially women—are making more informed choices than ever.
From low crime rates to friendly transport options and welcoming locals, here are five countries that consistently shine for safety and solo travel experiences:
1. Japan
Famous for its pristine cities, efficient public transport, and respectful culture, Japan is a dream for solo adventurers. Cities like Tokyo and Kyoto are not only rich in culture but also incredibly safe, even after dark.
2. Portugal
Portugal often ranks as one of the safest spots in Europe. Lisbon and Porto are easy to explore, while the Algarve region offers stunning coastlines and tranquillity for solo beach lovers.
3. New Zealand
With breathtaking landscapes and low crime rates, New Zealand is frequently hailed as one of the most solo-friendly countries in the world. It’s perfect for outdoor enthusiasts looking for hiking trails, wildlife encounters, and peace of mind.
4. Iceland
Iceland stands out for solo travellers. With almost no crime and a compact size, it’s easy to navigate alone. Plus, its stunning natural wonders—think waterfalls, geysers, and glaciers—are a bonus.
5. Vietnam
Vietnam’s vibrant street food scene, beautiful countryside, and convenient intercity travel make it an excellent choice for solo adventurers. It’s affordable and culturally rich, with generally good safety records throughout the country.