5 countries where the Indian rupee goes a long way in 2025

As international travel becomes more accessible, Indian travellers are on the lookout for destinations where their rupee stretches a little further. With favourable exchange rates, you can elevate your travel experience, indulging in luxurious stays, savouring diverse culinary delights, and diving into rich cultural activities—all without breaking the bank.
Here are five countries where the Indian rupee packs a punch, making them perfect for those who want to explore on a budget:
1. Vietnam
With an exchange rate hovering around 1 INR ≈ 299 Vietnamese Dong, Vietnam is a treasure trove of affordable adventures. From the lively streets of Hanoi to the breathtaking views of Ha Long Bay, you can soak in the rich culture and mouthwatering food without overspending.
2. Indonesia
In Indonesia, 1 INR translates to about 193 Indonesian Rupiah. This great rate opens up a world of exploration across the stunning archipelago, from the sun-kissed beaches of Bali to the historic temples of Yogyakarta, all while enjoying budget-friendly accommodations and delicious local dishes.
3. Sri Lanka
The Indian rupee is roughly equal to 3.46 Sri Lankan Rupees. With its close proximity to India and shared cultural ties, Sri Lanka is not just convenient but also wallet-friendly. You can bask on pristine beaches, visit historic landmarks, and wander through lush tea plantations without spending a fortune.
4. Nepal
Nepal boasts a favourable exchange rate, with 1 INR ≈ 1.6 Nepalese Rupees. Its closeness and shared cultural heritage make it an appealing destination. You can trek through the majestic Himalayas, explore ancient temples, and enjoy local cuisine—all at reasonable prices.
5. Laos
In Laos, 1 INR is about 250 Laotian Kip. This peaceful country is known for its stunning landscapes, serene Buddhist temples, and a relaxed vibe. You can immerse yourself in its rich culture and natural beauty without stretching your budget too thin.