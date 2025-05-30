Global Wellness Month: Four ancient Indian natural therapies to experience across the country

Churachandpur in Manipur houses age-old wellness traditions that continue to flourish away from the national gaze. Tribal herbal baths are practised here by indigenous communities who collect medicinal herbs, roots and flowers to prepare steaming infusions in large wooden tubs. Each bath is tailored to the individual, based on ailments and constitution. Elder women, often midwives or forest healers, guide the process. The experience is as much about cultural exchange as it is about healing, offering a rare glimpse into holistic care systems that predate modern Ayurveda.

In the highlands of North Sikkim, particularly during spring, local women harvest freshly bloomed rhododendrons to create fragrant, floral baths. These are believed to invigorate the senses, reduce skin inflammation and uplift the mood. Rhododendron petals are sometimes combined with medicinal leaves to create warm soaks that act as natural muscle relaxants.