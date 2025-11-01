Embrace the chill: 5 forest adventures for a magical winter break

Forget hibernation. This winter, the woods are calling! As the crisp air settles and a dusting of frost or snow transforms the canopy, a forest escape offers the perfect blend of invigorating adventure and cosy tranquillity. Forget the typical city break and immerse yourself in a real winter wonderland.
Step straight into a Brothers Grimm tale. The forests of the Bavarian Alps, often blanketed in snow, are ideal for winter hiking and cross-country skiing. Charming villages like Garmisch-Partenkirchen offer a warm Bavarian welcome after a day exploring the frost-kissed pines.
For an adventure wrapped in pure, silent magic, head to the Arctic Circle. Here, vast pine forests provide the backdrop for once-in-a-lifetime experiences like husky sledding, reindeer sleigh rides and, of course, chasing the dazzling Northern Lights.
Offering rugged drama without the Alpine crowds, the forests and mountains of Eryri are stunning under a winter sky. Base yourself in a charming village like Llanberis for cozy log fires and hikes past frozen waterfalls. The light on the Llyn Padarn lake is a breathtaking sight.
Another gem from Germany, the Black Forest is famed for its dense evergreen cover. Visitors can enjoy traditional Christmas markets in nearby towns like Baden-Baden, or take to the wooded trails for a refreshing winter walk, followed by some authentic Black Forest gateau.
A truly unique winter escape. The park’s forested areas and hydrothermal features create a mesmerising landscape of snow, steam and ice. Experience the raw beauty on a snow-coach tour, watching bison shake off the snow near Old Faithful geyser.
Whether you are seeking adrenaline on a snow trail or a peaceful stroll under a frosted canopy, these five forests promise a winter adventure that will invigorate your soul.