Embrace the chill: 5 forest adventures for a magical winter break

Forget hibernation. This winter, the woods are calling! As the crisp air settles and a dusting of frost or snow transforms the canopy, a forest escape offers the perfect blend of invigorating adventure and cosy tranquillity. Forget the typical city break and immerse yourself in a real winter wonderland.

For the intrepid traveller, here are five magnificent forest destinations around the globe that truly shine in the colder months

Bavarian Alps, Germany

Step straight into a Brothers Grimm tale. The forests of the Bavarian Alps, often blanketed in snow, are ideal for winter hiking and cross-country skiing. Charming villages like Garmisch-Partenkirchen offer a warm Bavarian welcome after a day exploring the frost-kissed pines.

Finnish Lapland

For an adventure wrapped in pure, silent magic, head to the Arctic Circle. Here, vast pine forests provide the backdrop for once-in-a-lifetime experiences like husky sledding, reindeer sleigh rides and, of course, chasing the dazzling Northern Lights.