List of countries where Indians can make payments via UPI when travelling

UPI's international expansion is a game-changer for Indian travellers, offering a convenient and familiar way to pay abroad. Here is a breakdown of countries where Indians can currently use UPI for merchant payments and those where UPI will soon be available based on recent announcements and partnerships.

Bhutan was the first country to adopt UPI standards. Nepal integrated the local Fonepay network for merchant payments. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) accepted UPI at merchant terminals, especially in major retail and tourist spots. Singapore, linked with their national system, PayNow, enabled P2P (person-to-person) and P2M (person-to-merchant) transfers.

France became the first European country, with initial acceptance at locations like the Eiffel Tower and major retail chains. Island nations surrounding the India, Sri Lanka and Mauritius launched services jointly alongside RuPay card acceptance. Most recently, Qatar adopted for QR scan code payments at select merchants.