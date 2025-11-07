UNESCO includes Lucknow in the Creative City Of Gastronomy List!

Lucknow, has been tagged as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, joining Hyderabad as the second Indian city in the category. The recognition honours its rich Awadhi cuisine, centuries-old living food traditions and its use of gastronomy as a powerful driver of cultural exchange and sustainable urban development.
From its famous street foods to its royal kitchen traditions, Lucknow’s cuisine has brought together history, innovation and community spirit for centuries. It evolved under the patronage of the Nawabs and is a refined blend of even Indic and Persian cultural influences.
The city is renowned for iconic dishes and unique cooking methods, such as the slow-cooked dum pukht technique, galouti kebabs, aromatic Awadhi biryani, rich kormas and sweet treats like malai gilori and sheermal. The recognition also accounts for the vibrant street food culture, where generations of cooks have adapted royal recipes for everyday people in bustling bazaars like Hazratganj and Aminabad, showing a living, evolving tradition accessible to all.
The nomination dossier documented recipes, oral histories from chefs and local families, showcasing a strong community bond around food. Lucknow committed to promoting sustainable food practices, nutrition education and supporting local food producers and artisans, aligning with UNESCO’s goals for sustainable development.
Lucknow was officially declared a UNESCO ‘Creative City of Gastronomy’ during the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference, in Uzbekistan on October 31, World Cities Day, as part of 58 additions this year to its Creative Cities Network (UCCN). With this recognition, Lucknow becomes one of 408 cities across more than 100 countries that have been acknowledged for their contributions to creative industries such as crafts and folk art, design, film, gastronomy, literature, media arts and music. This year, architecture has been introduced as a new creative field within the network.
What and where to eat?
Tunday Kababi is arguably the most legendary, a must-visit for its melt-in-the-mouth Galouti Kebabs, especially at its original Chowk or Aminabad outlets, offering a slice of the city's rich Mughlai culinary history in a no-frills setting. Another essential stop is Idrees Biryani in Chowk, revered by many locals for serving the city's most aromatic and subtly spiced Awadhi Biryani, prepared using the traditional dum pukht (slow-cooking) technique. For the quintessential Nihari (a rich, slow-cooked stew) and Kulcha, places like Raheem's Kulcha-Nahari or Mubeen's in the old city are highly recommended for a hearty, authentic breakfast or dinner.
Those looking for a more refined, royal dining experience should consider establishments like Oudhyana at Vivanta by Taj or Falaknuma at Clarks Avadh, which offer exquisite surroundings and an extensive menu honoring the authentic Awadhi fine dining tradition. Beyond the main courses, you cannot miss the street-food culture: Royal Cafe in Hazratganj is famed for its iconic Basket Chaat (or Tokri Chaat), a vibrant, tangy and crispy vegetarian marvel, while Prakash Ki Mashoor Kulfi in Aminabad provides the perfect end to any meal with its rich Kesar Badam Kulfi Falooda.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels