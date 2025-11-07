UNESCO includes Lucknow in the Creative City Of Gastronomy List!

From its famous street foods to its royal kitchen traditions, Lucknow’s cuisine has brought together history, innovation and community spirit for centuries. It evolved under the patronage of the Nawabs and is a refined blend of even Indic and Persian cultural influences.

The city is renowned for iconic dishes and unique cooking methods, such as the slow-cooked dum pukht technique, galouti kebabs, aromatic Awadhi biryani, rich kormas and sweet treats like malai gilori and sheermal. The recognition also accounts for the vibrant street food culture, where generations of cooks have adapted royal recipes for everyday people in bustling bazaars like Hazratganj and Aminabad, showing a living, evolving tradition accessible to all.