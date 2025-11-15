Five spots across the Malenadu region where Kantara: Chapter 1 was shot!

Gavi Betta (also known as Gavigudda) in Heruru village, within the Yeslur range in Sakleshpur of Hassan district, was where some of the forest scenes were shot. The area is on the fringes of a protected forest. The team sought special permission to shoot in the Gomala (grazing) land on the edge of Gavi Betta. The major war sequences in Kantara: Chapter 1 are reportedly filmed in the mountainous and forest regions around these areas.

