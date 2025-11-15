Five spots across the Malenadu region where Kantara: Chapter 1 was shot!

The film Kantara: Chapter 1 isn’t just a cinematic epic; it is a profound journey into the heart of Karnataka’s untouched coastal and Western Ghats region. Far from the polished sets of typical studio films, the true magic of the movie lies within its rugged, real-world backdrops — the lush green hills, cascades and dense forests that shape its very narrative. Our travels take us deep into this enchanting wilderness, tracing the footsteps of Berme (Rishab Shetty’s character in the film). While the director’s native village, Keradi, is a popularly known location, here are some of the lesser known ones...
This multi-tiered waterfall was the backdrop for a significant, high-stakes action scene where the protagonist, Berme and his villagers are attacked by the Bangra army. Its raw, serene and powerful beauty made it a perfect choice to represent a mystical spot in the sacred land, connecting the story’s human and divine elements. Sweeping aerial shots showing mist and dense forest surrounding the falls were used to set a magical, spiritual tone. The crew reportedly had to hike through the forest to reach the location to ensure the scene had the most natural and immersive feel possible.
As the prequel is set during the reign of the Kadamba dynasty — a massive, custom-built, indoor palace set was constructed in Kundapura. Acting as the backdrop to the temple and palace scenes is this serene cascade captured in Mudoor, a peaceful village in Kundapura, surrounded by the Western Ghats. Nearby, lies this Belkal Theertha Falls, one of the purest waterfalls in the region, which can be spotted across the film.
The vast backwaters of the Mani Dam (constructed across the Varahi) provided sweeping cinematic shots of large water bodies surrounded by the lush rainforests of the Western Ghats. A set, including a ship, was constructed in the backwaters for the Bangra’s (imaginary city) port scenes. A portion of the set even collapsed during the shoot due to heavy rains, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the location. The misty valleys and surrounding greenery created a surreal and majestic atmosphere, adding depth and scale to the film’s ancient setting.
A significant portion of the hit prequel was filmed in and around Heggadde, a village near Keradi, Kundapura. A massive, 25-acre set was constructed in the mountains here to accommodate the production and it served as the base for many outdoor scenes, capturing the authentic feel of the region’s tribal life. It was used extensively for scenes depicting the Bangra city, markets and temple that is central to the entire saga, especially the chariot, early interactions between the king’s men and the lead actors.
Gavi Betta (also known as Gavigudda) in Heruru village, within the Yeslur range in Sakleshpur of Hassan district, was where some of the forest scenes were shot. The area is on the fringes of a protected forest. The team sought special permission to shoot in the Gomala (grazing) land on the edge of Gavi Betta. The major war sequences in Kantara: Chapter 1 are reportedly filmed in the mountainous and forest regions around these areas.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels