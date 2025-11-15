Six most dangerous hikes in the world

For one breed of adventurer, the Sunday stroll simply isn‘t enough. They’re looking for the trails that test their mettle: where every single step is a conscious gamble against the elements, sheer drops, and razor-thin mountain passes.

Dicing with danger: The world’s most treacherous treks

These six worldwide treks are not for the ill-prepared or faint-hearted, offering adrenaline-fuelled experiences and truly spectacular rewards to those who dare take them on.

The Plank Walk of Mount Hua Shan, China

Mount Hua Shan is often called the most dangerous hike in the world for its sheer verticality. Trekkers clip onto a harness and navigate narrow wooden planks bolted precariously onto the side of a cliff, with thousands of feet of exposure below; this pilgrimage route demands total focus and a complete lack of vertigo.

Huayna Picchu is a mountain in the Andes located in the Cuzco Region of Peru

The climb of Huayna Picchu, towering over the iconic citadel of Machu Picchu, is a short, brutal affair. Hikers must scale the ‘Stairs of Death’, a set of steep, ancient Inca steps often slippery and lacking in handrails, all while managing dizzying drops on either side. A limited number of daily permits keep this treacherous trail exclusive.

Drakensberg Traverse, South Africa

This multiday epic across the Drakensberg mountains is a navigation nightmare: without a definitive marked trail, trekkers face rugged cliffs, steep scrambles and the notorious ‘Chain Ladders’, a series of exposed ascents. Walkers require comprehensive navigation skills and should be prepared for sudden, violent storms.