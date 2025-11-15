Six most dangerous hikes in the world

For one breed of adventurer, the Sunday stroll simply isn‘t enough. They’re looking for the trails that test their mettle: where every single step is a conscious gamble against the elements, sheer drops, and razor-thin mountain passes.
These six worldwide treks are not for the ill-prepared or faint-hearted, offering adrenaline-fuelled experiences and truly spectacular rewards to those who dare take them on.
The Plank Walk of Mount Hua Shan, China
Mount Hua Shan is often called the most dangerous hike in the world for its sheer verticality. Trekkers clip onto a harness and navigate narrow wooden planks bolted precariously onto the side of a cliff, with thousands of feet of exposure below; this pilgrimage route demands total focus and a complete lack of vertigo.
Huayna Picchu is a mountain in the Andes located in the Cuzco Region of Peru
The climb of Huayna Picchu, towering over the iconic citadel of Machu Picchu, is a short, brutal affair. Hikers must scale the ‘Stairs of Death’, a set of steep, ancient Inca steps often slippery and lacking in handrails, all while managing dizzying drops on either side. A limited number of daily permits keep this treacherous trail exclusive.
Drakensberg Traverse, South Africa
This multiday epic across the Drakensberg mountains is a navigation nightmare: without a definitive marked trail, trekkers face rugged cliffs, steep scrambles and the notorious ‘Chain Ladders’, a series of exposed ascents. Walkers require comprehensive navigation skills and should be prepared for sudden, violent storms.
Kalalau Trail, Hawaii, USA
This trail runs for 11 miles along the breathtakingly beautiful Nā Pali Coast of Kauai. A tropical hazard, its slippery mud, frequent heavy rainfall and constant threat of flash flooding make crossing the streams deadly. A narrow path with some major drops means one wrong step can be fatal.
The Maze, Canyonlands, USA
True to its name, The Maze in Canyonlands National Park, Utah, is a truly remote desert labyrinth with no marked routes. The danger here is disorientation and isolation. There‘s extreme heat, limited water, and a high possibility of being lost in deep, confusing gullies where rescue could take days. Only the most self-sufficient and map-savvy should attempt this trek.
Aonach Eagach Ridge, Scotland
Aonach Eagach in Scotland offers the UK’s own brand of peril: this is a serious knife-edge ridge in the Scottish Highlands. The act of crossing its exposed, jagged terrain requires scrambling and rock-climbing skills, as the drops on either side are bottomless. It's often compounded by famously unpredictable weather in the Highlands.