Dry Brining: All you need to know about this step in preparing meat

While the basic process has already been described it is time to dig deeper and find out the science behind dry brining. Once the meat is rubbed all over with salt, the moisture is drawn out from the surface. The salt starts dissolving in the natural juices of the meat and turns into brine. This brine is again absorbed by the meat, breaking down the proteins to make way for juicier and tender meat.

Dry brining and the duration depend on the type of meat you are using. For chicken and steaks anything between 1 – 4 hours does the trick while for a whole chicken it may need 12-24 hours, and hence leaving it overnight is always a good idea. For other roasts like Turkey it may take longer, even between 24-48 hours. What makes this process stand out from other methods is that it is non-messy, results in better flavour and a crisper outer skin. Its versatility makes it work wonders on different kinds of meat – chicken, turkey, beef, seafood, pork etc.