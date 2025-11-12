Cucumber and zucchini: Same or different?

While at the onset a cucumber and zucchini may look alike, one striking difference is definitely their shape and colour. But in reality, there are way more difference between the two than you think. Next, time you enter a market, take a cucumber and zucchini side –by-side and note the differences by analyzing them through the parameters below.

Back to the origins

A cucumber comes from the cucumis sativus family while the zucchini comes from the cucurbita pepo species, the same family that produces pumpkins and squashes. Technically, both are different types of gourds.

Take a good look

Place each in one hand and observe them for some time. You would notice that a cucumber has a waxy skin, sometimes bumpy on the outer surface and the colour can range from light to dark green. The cucumber also holds more moisture and the seeds are watery. The zucchini on the other hand, is glossy, dark green to sometimes slightly yellow. They are also firm, thick and denser in appearance. The zucchini seeds are much smaller compared to that of a cucumber and often evade notice.