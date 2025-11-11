4 reasons to add cuts to meat and seafood before marinating

Whenever you cook meat or seafood, be it a roast or any other form, marinating it is a must so that it absorbs all the flavours at the right places and the end product is one that leaves you craving for more. But do you know that a simple cut to meat and seafood can change the game of marinating process? Here’s spilling the secrets.
Just like you must not skip the marinating process, similarly, you must not skip the technique of adding cuts to meat and seafood before it as well. And here’s why?
Flavour absorption
The idea of adding spices and marinating a meat or seafood is to make sure that the insides are flavoured. If you just rub the spice on the skin, then the insides would remain just as bland as before. Hence cuts are added so that the spices can penetrate better and coat the item both inside out.
Evenly distributes the spice
When you apply cuts to meat and seafood it helps citrusy ingredients like lemon juice, vinegar etc to reach evenly inside the ingredient. Even if you don’t place the item in marination for a long time, you will still be able to taste the flavours because the cuts have made it easier for faster and even distribution of the spice.
Tender texture
Apart from adding flavours to the ingredient, another basic reason to go through the process of marination is to tenderize the ingredient. The acids in the marinade only make the meat or seafood tender and juicer.
Better cooking
Along with the marinade itself, the cuts also allow the heat to penetrate evenly while cookig in the oven or the pan. With even distribution of heat, it also makes sure that the meat of seafood is cooked well. Moreover, it prevents shrinking of thicker pieces or the boundary fats when the item is being cooked in the heat.
