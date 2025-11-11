4 reasons to add cuts to meat and seafood before marinating

Just like you must not skip the marinating process, similarly, you must not skip the technique of adding cuts to meat and seafood before it as well. And here’s why?

Flavour absorption

The idea of adding spices and marinating a meat or seafood is to make sure that the insides are flavoured. If you just rub the spice on the skin, then the insides would remain just as bland as before. Hence cuts are added so that the spices can penetrate better and coat the item both inside out.

Evenly distributes the spice

When you apply cuts to meat and seafood it helps citrusy ingredients like lemon juice, vinegar etc to reach evenly inside the ingredient. Even if you don’t place the item in marination for a long time, you will still be able to taste the flavours because the cuts have made it easier for faster and even distribution of the spice.