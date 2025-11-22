How does the Nilgiris Earth Festival 2025 offer a unique way of experiencing the region?

The Nilgiris Biosphere Reserve spans three states, yet here in the Nilgiris we truly uphold its spirit. It offers a completely different way to experience the Nilgiris. While most tourists follow the usual lists of things to do in Ooty or Coonoor — sightseeing, tea estates and so on, the festival allows you to explore the region in real depth, while acknowledging the sensitivity of local communities and the fragility of the biosphere itself.

“Our ecology segment is far more developed this year. There will be guided walks through native plant nurseries led by restoration ecologist Vasanth Bosco of Upstream Ecology and workshops about foraging wild foods with Shruti Tharayil of Forgotten Greens and ancestral grains with Devi Lakshmikutty of Bio Basics. At Tranquilitea, fourth-generation planter Sandeep Subramani will host an estate visit and a tasting of organic, high-grown, fine Nilgiri teas, followed by a short session in making handrolled tea and a special tea menu,” she reveals.