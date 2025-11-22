How does the Nilgiris Earth Festival 2025 offer a unique way of experiencing the region?

The Nilgiris Earth Festival, a multi-day celebration in the heart of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, returns for its fourth edition, this December. Since 2022, the festival has brought together thought leaders, writers, artistes, chefs, farmers, ecologists, residents, indigenous communities, well-wishers and travellers to talk about shared stewardship, holistic pursuit of knowledge of the Nilgiris ecosystem and the tastes, sounds and experiences within this region. The festival takes place between December 18-21, across Ooty, Coonoor and Kotagiri with over a dozen curated events rooted in food, culture and ecology.
“This year, the ecological aspect is more fully developed, alongside a cultural thread deeply rooted in the region — the army, Anglo-Indians, Parsis and planters, each with rich culinary traditions. We’re hosting a day that recreates an old-style Nilgiris setting — festive, nostalgic and dedicated to a side of the Nilgiris we haven’t showcased before. As always, local produce remains central, with an even stronger spotlight on organic and small-scale farmers. We also have ecology walks, writing experiences and a full-day celebration of the generational cuisines of the Nilgiris, those shaped by communities who settled here long after the British,” begins co-founder and creative director, Ramya Reddy.
The Nilgiris Biosphere Reserve spans three states, yet here in the Nilgiris we truly uphold its spirit. It offers a completely different way to experience the Nilgiris. While most tourists follow the usual lists of things to do in Ooty or Coonoor — sightseeing, tea estates and so on, the festival allows you to explore the region in real depth, while acknowledging the sensitivity of local communities and the fragility of the biosphere itself.
“Our ecology segment is far more developed this year. There will be guided walks through native plant nurseries led by restoration ecologist Vasanth Bosco of Upstream Ecology and workshops about foraging wild foods with Shruti Tharayil of Forgotten Greens and ancestral grains with Devi Lakshmikutty of Bio Basics. At Tranquilitea, fourth-generation planter Sandeep Subramani will host an estate visit and a tasting of organic, high-grown, fine Nilgiri teas, followed by a short session in making handrolled tea and a special tea menu,” she reveals.
The Habba 2025 at the Keystone Foundation, Kotagiri, is a day dedicated to indigenous food, music and conversation. Over fifteen communities from across the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve will share their foods and crafts, with a free indigenous lunch open to all.
“Through the festival, we are spotlighting TOHFA (The Nilgiris Organic Horticulture Farmers’ Association), a collective of small farmers doing remarkable work to bring organic produce to our homes. Alongside them, farmers and cooperatives such as Adimalai, associated with Keystone, will bring an array of organic, local and indigenous produce to the table,” she shares.
The Chef’s Table, Bengal to Nilgiris, will partner with Sienna Calcutta, one of India’s most celebrated restaurants, whose team, led by chef Avinandan Kundu, will craft a meal that brings Bengal’s culinary artistry into dialogue with the Nilgiris. It promises an exceptional brunch for food connoisseurs at Ooty.
There will also be a Ginko Solstice Walk, a haiku-led landscape walk with poet Shobhana Kumar at Cairn Hill, Ooty. Writer and educator Afshan Mariam from Sky Islands will lead Edible Memories, a sensory workshop on food as a living archive of migration and belonging. Archaeologist Suresh Sethuraman, in collaboration with Vanavarayar Foundation, will present Stories in Stone, a guided walk tracing Ooty’s layered heritage. “We will also host the official screening of Wild Tamil Nadu, directed and filmed by renowned photographer and filmmaker Kalyan Varma, followed by a conversation between Supriya Sahu, IAS, Principal Secretary (Environment, Climate Change and Forests), who will attend as the guest of honour.
