Assam to soon house Vrindavani Vastra from the British Museum for a limited period

The Vrindavani Vastra, a significant piece of India's cultural and textile heritage, large silk tapestry woven in Assam, India, in the 16th century. It visually depicts scenes from the Bhagavata Purana, primarily illustrating the leelas of Lord Krishna during his childhood in Vrindavan. It was created under the guidance and spiritual supervision of the great Vaishnavite saint-reformer, Srimanta Sankardeva (1449–1568) and his disciple, Madhavdeva, at the request of the Koch King Nara Narayan and his brother, Chilarai. The textile was woven using the highly complex Lampas technique on a draw-loom, a double-layered silk weave that required exceptional skill.

It is a central piece of the Ekasarana Dharma (Neo-Vaishnavism) movement started by Sankardeva in Assam. Since this faith discouraged idol worship, the Vastra became a powerful medium for visual storytelling and devotion, often used to cover the sacred altar (Simhasana) in the community prayer halls (Namghars). The original pieces travelled from Assam, through Bhutan and eventually to Tibet, where fragments were repurposed as hangings in a Buddhist monastery.