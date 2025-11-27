Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade set to kick off in Manhattan

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off Thursday in New York City, with new balloons depicting Buzz Lightyear and Pac-Man set to take to the skies and floats featuring Labubu and Lego gracing the streets.

All you need to know about Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025

The parade is scheduled to start at 8:30 am EST, rain or shine, on Manhattan’s Upper West Side and will end at Macy’s Herald Square flagship store on 34th Street.

It's expected to be a chilly day in the city, with temperatures in the 40s, but wind gusts between 25 mph (40 kph) and 30 mph (48 kph) will make it feel colder, according to David Stark, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in New York.

Officials are watching the forecast closely, since city law prohibits Macy’s from flying full-size balloons if sustained winds exceed 23 mph (37 kph) or wind gusts are over 35 mph (56 kph). Weather has grounded the balloons only once, in 1971, but they also sometimes have soared lower than usual because of wind.

Authorities will decide Thursday morning whether any balloon adjustments are needed, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.