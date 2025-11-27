Travel

Sikkim to open Doklam and Cho La for Battlefield Tourism from December 15

This new initiative lets travellers witness the history and terrain of India's borderlands
Sikkim is preparing to open two of its most sensitive and historically significant border zones — Doklam and Cho La — for domestic tourists by December 15. This move marks a major step in India’s growing ‘battlefield tourism’ initiative, designed to give citizens a closer understanding of places that have shaped the country’s military history. Until now, both regions have remained heavily restricted due to their strategic location along the India–China–Bhutan trijunction.

Border zones, Doklam and Cho La, open for domestic tourism

The project falls under the wider Ranbhoomi Darshan programme, which aims to highlight important conflict sites across the country. In Sikkim, Doklam gained national attention during the 2017 standoff between Indian and Chinese troops, while Cho La is remembered for the fierce clash of 1967. Opening these sites allows visitors to witness the landscapes where these events unfolded, combining history, patriotism, adventure and responsible travel.

Access will be tightly regulated. Only Indian citizens with a valid voter ID may enter and travellers must apply for passes through registered tour operators. A mandatory one-night homestay booking in Kupup, Gnathang, Zuluk or Padamchen ensures local communities benefit. Only cars above 1,400 cc are allowed, with daily caps on tourist vehicles and bikes. Convoys will move with police or army escorts due to the region’s sensitivity.

Economy of remote eastern villages

The Sikkim government has worked closely with the Army, the Home Department and local panchayats to create a model that balances visitor interest with security and environmental protection. Measures such as compulsory garbage bags, designated waste-collection points and controlled traffic are meant to reduce ecological impact in these fragile high-altitude zones.

For Sikkim, the initiative is expected to boost the economy of remote eastern villages, offering homestay owners, drivers and guides new opportunities. At the same time, it invites travellers to explore a lesser-known side of India’s border history. With its mix of rugged terrain, high passes and stories of resilience, the new battlefield tourism circuit is set to become one of the most unique travel experiences in the Himalayas.

Sikkim
Battlefield Tourism

