Sikkim to open Doklam and Cho La for Battlefield Tourism from December 15

The project falls under the wider Ranbhoomi Darshan programme, which aims to highlight important conflict sites across the country. In Sikkim, Doklam gained national attention during the 2017 standoff between Indian and Chinese troops, while Cho La is remembered for the fierce clash of 1967. Opening these sites allows visitors to witness the landscapes where these events unfolded, combining history, patriotism, adventure and responsible travel.

Access will be tightly regulated. Only Indian citizens with a valid voter ID may enter and travellers must apply for passes through registered tour operators. A mandatory one-night homestay booking in Kupup, Gnathang, Zuluk or Padamchen ensures local communities benefit. Only cars above 1,400 cc are allowed, with daily caps on tourist vehicles and bikes. Convoys will move with police or army escorts due to the region’s sensitivity.