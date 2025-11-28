Sikkim will soon roll out digital permits for border areas

Sikkim is set to roll out a fully digital permit system using QR codes for those travelling to high-altitude and border-adjacent areas like Nathula, Lachen, Tsomgo Lake, Lachung and Zuluk. The initiative by the Sikkim government aims to modernise the process for issuing Restricted Area Permits and Protected Area Permits, replacing the current manual paperwork system.
Travellers will now be able to apply for permits entirely online. Upon approval, tourists will receive a digital, QR-coded permit on their mobile devices. The QR code will allow for quicker and instant checks at various security and police checkpoints, significantly reducing waiting times and queues.
The new platform will synchronise data across multiple agencies, including the tourism department, police, transport and the army, enabling realtime verification and better oversight in these sensitive zones.
Trial runs for the digital permit platform are currently being conducted with a limited group of tour operators. Officials anticipate a wider rollout soon in the coming weeks. This move is part of the state’s broader effort to enhance the tourist experience, reduce administrative delays.
The permitted areas such as Nathula Pass, IndoChina Border Gate, is a historically significant trade route on the Old Silk Route. You can witness the Indian and Chinese soldiers guarding the international border here. The Baba Harbhajan Singh Mandir is a revered shrine dedicated to an Indian Army soldier, Major Baba Harbhajan Singh, who is believed to guard the border.
Tsomgo Lake (Changu Lake) is a stunning glacial lake, sacred to the local people. You can enjoy Yak rides and a ropeway over the lake. Zuluk & Old Silk RouteThambi View Point is famous for sunrise views over the Kanchenjunga Range and a panoramic view of the 32 hairpin bends of the Zig Zag Road.
Nathang Valley, also known as the Ladakh of the East offers a visit to the vast high-altitude plain that often receives heavy snowfall in winter. Kupup Lake (Elephant Lake) is another beautiful lake shaped like an elephant’s trunk, located near the world’s highest golf course (Yak Golf Course).
