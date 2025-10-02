4 reasons why Spiti received the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve tag

The Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve in Himachal Pradesh, which encompasses the Spiti Valley, was just announced as the 13th Indian site to be included in the UNESCO World Network of Biosphere Reserves (WNBR) under the Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme. The UNESCO status is not just a plaque; it means the reserve will serve as a learning place for sustainable development. This recognition is expected to significantly enhance international research collaboration and strengthen India's efforts to build climate resilience in the vulnerable Himalayan ecosystems.