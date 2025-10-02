Travel

4 reasons why Spiti received the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve tag

UNESCO has tagged Himachal Pradesh’s Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve as the 13th site of importance for conservation and sustainable development
Spiti Valley, was just announced as the 13th Indian site to be included in the UNESCO World Network of Biosphere Reserves
The Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve in Himachal Pradesh, which encompasses the Spiti Valley, was just announced as the 13th Indian site to be included in the UNESCO World Network of Biosphere Reserves (WNBR) under the Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme. The UNESCO status is not just a plaque; it means the reserve will serve as a learning place for sustainable development. This recognition is expected to significantly enhance international research collaboration and strengthen India's efforts to build climate resilience in the vulnerable Himalayan ecosystems.

Here are the key reasons why India’s first high-altitude cold desert was tagged as UNESCO Biosphere Reserve

Fragile Cold Desert Ecosystem

Primarily located in the Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh,the Spiti Valley represents a distinct and ecologically sensitive trans-Himalayan cold desert ecosystem, characterized by extreme climate, high altitudes (ranging from 3,300 to 6,600 meters), rugged topography, and fragile soils. This unique landscape, which includes windswept plateaus, glacial valleys, and high-altitude lakes, is one of the coldest and driest in the entire WNBR.

India’s first high-altitude cold desert to be included in the UNESCO World Network of Biosphere Reserves

Rare Biodiversity

The reserve is known for its unique cold desert ecosystem, which is home to unique species such as the Snow Leopard, a large population of Blue Sheep (Bharal), Tibetan Wolf and Himalayan Ibex. The region is rich in medicinal plants used in the traditional Sowa Rigpa healing system and falls in a rainshadow zone, meaning that the main Himalayan range blocks the monsoon winds, resulting in desert-like conditions with very low annual precipitation, mostly in the form of snow.

The reserve is known for its unique cold desert ecosystem

Beauty of the Valley

The landscape is characterised by windswept plateaus, deep glacial valleys, alpine lakes (like the famous Chandratal Wetland) and rugged, high-altitude desert terrain. The valley is steeped in Tibetan Buddhist culture, with ancient and remote monasteries like Key Monastery and Tabo Monastery acting as cultural and spiritual centres.

The designation recognises the deep connection and sustainable practices Nimit Nigam

Community connection

The designation recognises the deep connection and sustainable practices of the approximately 12,000 local inhabitants. The communities, sustained by traditional practices like pastoralism, yak herding and farming of barley and peas, have lived in harmony with the environment for generations. The reserve is structured with a core zone (strict protection), buffer zone (sustainable use) and transition zone (community development) to balance conservation with sustainable development.

