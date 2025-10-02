Dehradun Literature Festival 2025 to return with its 7th edition in November

The 7th edition of Dehradun Literature Festival 2025 is scheduled to take place from November 14 - 16, bringing together authors, poets, readers, critics, artistes and cultural icons. With Children’s Day marking the opening day, Uttarakhand’s 25th anniversary and a strong focus on sustainability, the 2025 edition of DDLF will be an unforgettable celebration of stories, culture and unity.
This year's theme is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – Voices of Unity, Dehradun Literature Festival promises conversations that celebrate diverse topics under one platform and the power of words that connect people across cultures and generations.
The festival promises to be a holistic cultural and experiential escape, featuring not just renowned authors, poets and critics, but also a full complement of workshops, a fascinating festival bazaar, an extensive book fair and a vibrant food court. The DDLF is curated to offer dialogues that transcend traditional boundaries, fostering new perspectives and its founder, Samraant Virmani, has been acknowledged for his vision in reshaping India's literary landscape.
Experience the event amidst the delightful winter climate of Dehradun. The crisp mornings and sunny afternoons provide a perfect atmosphere for thought-provoking conversations, while the cool evenings invite you to explore the festival grounds.
The DDLF is known for honouring literary excellence and its commitment to the environment. The 2025 edition will present the prestigious Shivani Iron Lady of the Hills Award 2025 and the Ruskin Bond DDLF Ecology Award 2025, underscoring the festival's dedication to both literature and ecological awareness.
The Dehradun Literature Festival 2025 speakers and artists list has already been announced on their website and the names include Abhay K, Akshat Gupta, Anubhav Agarwal, Arundhati Subramanian, Bhawana Somaaya, Deepanshu Giri, Divya Prakash Dubey, Genelia D'Souza, Gopal Dutt, Imtiaz Ali, Jassi Sangha, Rujuta Diwekar, Shobhaa De, Usha Uthup and Vikram Sampath, among others.