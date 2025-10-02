Dehradun Literature Festival 2025 to return with its 7th edition in November

This year's theme is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – Voices of Unity, Dehradun Literature Festival promises conversations that celebrate diverse topics under one platform and the power of words that connect people across cultures and generations.

The festival promises to be a holistic cultural and experiential escape, featuring not just renowned authors, poets and critics, but also a full complement of workshops, a fascinating festival bazaar, an extensive book fair and a vibrant food court. The DDLF is curated to offer dialogues that transcend traditional boundaries, fostering new perspectives and its founder, Samraant Virmani, has been acknowledged for his vision in reshaping India's literary landscape.