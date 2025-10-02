Kerala Tourism to host Yaanam, a travel literary festival in Varkala!

This three-day travel literary event is the first edition of the festival and is scheduled to be held from October 17 to 19 at Ranga Kala Kendram on the Cliff, Varkala. This location is the Centre for Performing Arts in Varkala and is situated near the famous Varkala Cliff, which offers stunning views of the Arabian Sea.
Envisioned and conceptualised by author and curator Sabin Iqbal and programmed by author Nirmala Govindarajan, Yaanam is planned to bring together travellers, writers, artists and documentary filmmakers to share their experiences and is also aimed at promoting Varkala as a major tourism destination. It aims to celebrate the excitement of journeys and serve as a platform for travel lovers, while also showcasing Varkala’s tourism potential. Expect keynote addresses, panel discussions, film screenings and master classes.
The festival is set to feature an impressive lineup, including Shehan Karunatilaka (Booker Prize winner), Prakash Sontakke (Grammy Award-winning musician), Pallavi Aiyar (noted journalist and author), Andrew Fidel Fernando (Gratiaen Award-winning Sri Lankan author), Nathalie Handal (poet, playwright and literary travel writer), Tenzin Tsundue (Tibetan poet), Sudeep Chakravarti (journalist and author), Asha Thadani (renowned photographer), Piya Bahadur (an adventurer, sharing stories from her all-woman biking expedition across six countries), Karen Anand (food writer/expert) and Kritika Goel (travel vlogger), among others.
Seaside serenade
In addition to discussions and interactions, the festival will host curated trails highlighting the attractions of Varkala and workshops focusing on writing, photography and wellness. The state government has noted a significant rise in domestic and international tourist arrivals in Varkala post-COVID-19 and has prepared a project worth INR 25 crore for tourism development in the area, of which the festival is a part.
The main attraction is the dramatic Varkala Cliff, known locally as the Papanasam Cliff, which provides breathtaking panoramic views of the Arabian Sea and is lined with cafes and shops. Below the cliff is Papanasam Beach, a sacred stretch of sand where it's believed a dip in the waters can wash away one's sins. For a touch of history and spirituality, tourists should visit the ancient 2,000-year-old Janardanaswamy Temple near the beach, a significant Hindu pilgrimage site.