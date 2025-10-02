Kerala Tourism to host Yaanam, a travel literary festival in Varkala!

Seaside serenade

In addition to discussions and interactions, the festival will host curated trails highlighting the attractions of Varkala and workshops focusing on writing, photography and wellness. The state government has noted a significant rise in domestic and international tourist arrivals in Varkala post-COVID-19 and has prepared a project worth INR 25 crore for tourism development in the area, of which the festival is a part.

The main attraction is the dramatic Varkala Cliff, known locally as the Papanasam Cliff, which provides breathtaking panoramic views of the Arabian Sea and is lined with cafes and shops. Below the cliff is Papanasam Beach, a sacred stretch of sand where it's believed a dip in the waters can wash away one's sins. For a touch of history and spirituality, tourists should visit the ancient 2,000-year-old Janardanaswamy Temple near the beach, a significant Hindu pilgrimage site.