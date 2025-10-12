As the transformative travel trend sees a rise in India, we decode it with expert insights

A change of scenery literally gives your mind a new context, allowing you to breathe and think more clearly. The brain tends to replay painful memories on a loop, and travelling after a significant loss or setback is important because it provides a form of active, rather than passive, healing. It requires you to make your own decisions, navigate new places and rely on yourself. This can be incredibly empowering and helps you rediscover who you are outside of the loss.

“Sometimes, we travel not just to see new places but to heal from what we’ve lost. People often choose to go somewhere completely different — places that give one peace and space to think. In India, many visit Rishikesh for its calm river and yoga retreats, Gokarna for its quiet beaches or the Himalayas for its pure air and silence. For me, it was Ladakh. Its dry, rugged beauty — the brown mountains meeting endless blue skies — had a strange calmness. There were no distractions, no noise, just wind and open land. The silence of Ladakh made me listen to myself again. It doesn’t comfort you quickly, but its raw, quiet strength helps you find your own,” reveals psychologist, Appeksha Naikare.