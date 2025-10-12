As the transformative travel trend sees a rise in India, we decode it with expert insights

Ever lost a job, ended a relationship or experienced the death of a loved one? At challenging times like these, part of your identity can feel shattered. Our minds associate places with memories. Being in the same environment can create constant triggers, making it difficult to process your feelings without being overwhelmed.
While the newest trend to seek help from AI, which is strongly suggested as an unhealthy way of dealing with a situation, we bring expert insights by psychologists and travel agents who share not just ways to feel better but also a list of places that is sure to heal you!
This type of travel can take many forms, from a solo backpacking trip to a wellness retreat, a visit to a place you’ve always dreamed of or a simple trip to a peaceful setting.
“After experiencing a major life setback, travel can offer a transformative way to process emotions. It is less about adventure and more about creating a safe space to process feelings, gain perspective and gradually heal from emotional pain. Destinations such as Rishikesh, Spiti Valley, Pondicherry and Coorg that combine solitude, natural beauty and an environment conducive to self-reflection are recommended,” shares psychotherapist, Chandni Tugnait.
A change of scenery literally gives your mind a new context, allowing you to breathe and think more clearly. The brain tends to replay painful memories on a loop, and travelling after a significant loss or setback is important because it provides a form of active, rather than passive, healing. It requires you to make your own decisions, navigate new places and rely on yourself. This can be incredibly empowering and helps you rediscover who you are outside of the loss.
“Sometimes, we travel not just to see new places but to heal from what we’ve lost. People often choose to go somewhere completely different — places that give one peace and space to think. In India, many visit Rishikesh for its calm river and yoga retreats, Gokarna for its quiet beaches or the Himalayas for its pure air and silence. For me, it was Ladakh. Its dry, rugged beauty — the brown mountains meeting endless blue skies — had a strange calmness. There were no distractions, no noise, just wind and open land. The silence of Ladakh made me listen to myself again. It doesn’t comfort you quickly, but its raw, quiet strength helps you find your own,” reveals psychologist, Appeksha Naikare.
The key is that by creating new, positive memories through travel, you are actively building a new chapter in your life. You are giving your brain new information and new things to focus on, which can help lessen the negative grip of the past. The best place to travel depends on what you need most, a destination and type of trip that aligns with your emotional state and goals.
On speaking to Dushyant Bhalla, founder of a luxury travel agency, we learnt that, “increasingly, people are seeking community-based escapes like smaller villages or sustainable stays, where they can engage with locals, contribute and find meaning through connection and purpose besides nature-immersed stays — by the sea, in forests or the Himalayas — that allow space for silence and reflection. A growing number of guests pick Ladakh, Kumaon or the Northeast to experience slower living, mindfulness and purpose through giving back. And for deep introspection and guided healing, our patrons choose places like luxury wellness resorts offering ayurveda, yoga and natural healing therapies in the Himalayas or Kerala’s ayurvedic retreats.”
Additionally for backpackers, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, is one of the oldest living cities in the world and is often associated with death and the cycle of life. Witnessing the Ganga aarti ceremony and the cremation rituals on the ghats can be a powerful and humbling experience that helps put the concepts of life, death and eternal cycles into perspective. The place where the Buddha attained enlightenment, Bodh Gaya, is also an epicentre of peace and spiritual wisdom.
Tucked away in the eastern Himalayas, Tawang is a place of profound spirituality and pristine natural beauty. The magnificent Great Himalayan National Park, Tirthan Valley, is a paradise for trekkers and nature lovers. Kinnaur Valley, Chitkul, the last inhabited village on the Indo-Tibetan border, is also an option. The landscape is dramatic, with snow-capped mountains, wooden houses and a powerful river too.
