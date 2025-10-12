Now experience India’s first cheetah safari at Kuno, Madhya Pradesh

India’s first cheetah safari opened bookings at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on October 1, 2025, offering visitors a unique opportunity to see cheetahs in their natural habitat. The safari allows for viewing freeranging cheetahs in areas where they were reintroduced, supporting Project Cheetah’s goal of restoring the species to India.
The program, which began in 2022 with cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa, has seen successful breeding and a significant increase in the cheetah population. The Asiatic cheetah was declared extinct in India in 1952. The safari is a tangible symbol of Project Cheetah’s success in bringing a big cat back to the nation after more than 70 years.
Tourists can book safaris online or at the park gates and must follow strict guidelines, including staying in their vehicles. Kuno National Park was chosen for the ambitious cheetah reintroduction program due to its suitable grassland habitat and healthy prey base. The cheetah safari represents a major milestone, transforming the park into a centre for wildlife tourism and conservation.
This launch significantly impacts the travel industry by creating a new, high-value wildlife tourism product and repositioning the region. The cheetah safari acts as a unique selling proposition for India on the global wildlife tourism map by attracting a different segment of international and domestic eco-tourists. It sparks supporting infrastructure (hotels, resorts, connectivity) and becomes another location for those planning multi-day safari circuits in MP.
As an apex predator, the cheetah’s return is crucial for restoring the ecological balance of Kuno’s grasslands and open forests. The species acts as a flagship to save not only its prey base but also other endangered species in these ecosystems, which have historically been neglected.
The focus on responsible wildlife viewing is a model for sustainable tourism that protects the animals’ natural behaviours. The project boosts the local economy by creating employment opportunities for the surrounding communities, including trained Cheetah Mitras, who act as trackers and guides.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.