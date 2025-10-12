Now experience India’s first cheetah safari at Kuno, Madhya Pradesh

The program, which began in 2022 with cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa, has seen successful breeding and a significant increase in the cheetah population. The Asiatic cheetah was declared extinct in India in 1952. The safari is a tangible symbol of Project Cheetah’s success in bringing a big cat back to the nation after more than 70 years.

Tourists can book safaris online or at the park gates and must follow strict guidelines, including staying in their vehicles. Kuno National Park was chosen for the ambitious cheetah reintroduction program due to its suitable grassland habitat and healthy prey base. The cheetah safari represents a major milestone, transforming the park into a centre for wildlife tourism and conservation.