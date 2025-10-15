Top 5 things to do in Abu Dhabi this Diwali

Abu Dhabi is set to become the go-to destination for the festival of lights this year. The country is welcoming families to make unforgettable memories with an exciting line-up of special celebrations and activities throughout the capital. From cultural displays to global concerts this accessible city has something for every family who wishes to celebrate Diwali in style.

If you are planning your trip, here are the top five ways to celebrate the festivity with your loved ones

Savour festive flavours

Food is essential for any celebration and Abu Dhabi’s dining scene is pulling out all the stops. Enjoy a dedicated Diwali Mela at Martabaan by Hemant Oberoi or try the festive menus available at Zeera by Buddha-Bar. For a truly immersive experience check out the Festival of Lights at 28 Degrees Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat Island, which features traditional decor like rangolis and diyas plus a special Diwali menu every weekend in October.

Cheer for top athletes

Experience the rush of adrenaline with a series of pulsating sporting events. October welcomes big games like UFC 321 UAE Warriors and the KMBZ Championship to the city with high-energy thrills that the entire family can enjoy.