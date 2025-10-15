Top 5 things to do in Abu Dhabi this Diwali

Abu Dhabi is set to become the go-to destination for the festival of lights this year. The country is welcoming families to make unforgettable memories with an exciting line-up of special celebrations and activities throughout the capital. From cultural displays to global concerts this accessible city has something for every family who wishes to celebrate Diwali in style.
Food is essential for any celebration and Abu Dhabi’s dining scene is pulling out all the stops. Enjoy a dedicated Diwali Mela at Martabaan by Hemant Oberoi or try the festive menus available at Zeera by Buddha-Bar. For a truly immersive experience check out the Festival of Lights at 28 Degrees Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat Island, which features traditional decor like rangolis and diyas plus a special Diwali menu every weekend in October.
Experience the rush of adrenaline with a series of pulsating sporting events. October welcomes big games like UFC 321 UAE Warriors and the KMBZ Championship to the city with high-energy thrills that the entire family can enjoy.
The sky will be filled with sound this festive season. If your preference runs to classical music or Bollywood hit songs there is a concert for you. Listen to performances by the legendary Andre Rieu or Bollywood numbers by Atif Aslam for a fun night out.
Dive into the festivities headfirst with a family-friendly staycation. Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island is providing lively décor live music and Indian culinary stations. Families can indulge in an evening Diwali brunch at Graphos Social Kitchen or choose the special in-room dining menu. With kids aged 12 and under dining for free and complimentary welcome drinks it is a festival designed for all ages.
Infuse your holiday at Louvre Abu Dhabi with an intriguing cultural touch. The exhibition Mamluks: Legacy of an Empire takes place from September 17, 2025, until January 25, 2026 and comprises more than 270 pieces of work. This exhibition delves into the legacy of one of the most powerful dynasties in the Islamic world and offers a motivating combination of discovery and education in the heart of the Saadiyat Cultural District.