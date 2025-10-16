Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025: What to see, when to go, and how to plan

The air in Ayodhya during Diwali doesn’t just sparkle, but practically hums. The city stages an epic. Every diya on the ghats feels like a line of scripture, every drumbeat like an invocation. Since being crowned the “global capital of Diwali,” Ayodhya has gone from a mythic hometown to the spiritual theatre. If you’re planning to witness the spectacle firsthand, don’t just show up and hope the gods to bless you. Here’s where to go, when to go, and what not to miss when Ayodhya lights up like the Milky Way.
This is showtime. The newly rebuilt Ram temple is bedecked in flowers and lights; across the adjacent Ram Ki Paidi ghats, millions of diyas (earthen lamps) are arranged to set the night ablaze. Expect the lamp-lighting ceremony, riverbank aarti, and possibly a Guinness record attempt (they’ve done this before).
If you’re up for it, a 76-step climb will give you a bird’s-eye view over the buzzing city below. And inside, the mood is perfect for when you need a spiritual breather between crowd surges.
These lesser-crowded temples give you closer access to ritual details — aarti, floral offerings, chants. Kanak Bhawan, in particular, is steeped in mythology (it’s said to have been Sita’s “palace”) — your chance to slow down and soak in stories.
Don’t restrict yourself to just Ram Ki Paidi. The banks all along the Saryu host rivers of light. Release a diya on the floating stream. Listen to conch and pulses of mass aarti.
On one evening, a grand procession (shobhayatra) walks through Ayodhya’s lanes, with tableaux representing the seven “kaands” (sections) of the Ramayana. Expect dancers, visuals, folk music, and narration. The route usually begins around Saket Mahavidyalaya and winds through city streets. Bonus: 100+ kids dressed as Vanar Sena will walk alongside the Ram chariot.
When to visit: Deepotsav typically spans 18–23 October (2025 edition) with the main lamp-lighting around 20–21 Oct.
Puja & aarti: The night of Deepotsav includes mass aarti by priests and volunteers.
Best time to reach ghats: Arrive by late afternoon to secure a decent spot. Crowds intensify after sunset.
Crowd advice: It will be jammed. Book your stay in advance. Cabs might exploit you.