This new Hyderabad venue sets a benchmark in experiential hospitality

The design, by Design Epicenter’s Anirudh Osuri, is itself a work of wonder, combining sacred geometry with modern architecture. Its centre is a striking dome designed to capture spatial energy and create harmony. The multi-sensory atmosphere is complemented by tiered levels of platforms, kinetic lighting and a top-of-the-line Danley Sound Labs sound system, making events ranging from weddings to festivals highly interactive experiences. Guests can also relax with a thorough three-level air purification system.

The culinary experience is also ambitious, spearheaded by internationally seasoned Chef Varun Inamdar. His philosophy is to blend local tradition with forward-thinking techniques and international touches. The guests can look forward to a vibrant menu designed for sharing, encompassing everything from age-old Indian favourites to reinvented desserts. All these come with an unbeatable beverage experience handcrafted by an international mixologist.

Asembli functions across five essential pillars—Music, Culture, Entertainment,Travel and Food & Beverage—building a balanced ecosystem that captures mind body and spirit. Through the integration of cutting-edge design culinary excellence and cultural appreciation, Asembli is a high-dining and high-energy experience destination, which might become Hyderabad's most popular address amidst the city's rich cultural scene.