This new Hyderabad venue sets a benchmark in experiential hospitality

Hyderabad is set to host a new chapter in celebration and culture with the eagerly awaited opening of Asembli, an enormous 40,000 sq ft destination, which will open its doors on October 31, 2025. So much more than a space, Asembli is redefining experiential hospitality on a grand new scale, where architecture, global cuisine and interactive design come together to create truly unforgettable experiences.
The design, by Design Epicenter’s Anirudh Osuri, is itself a work of wonder, combining sacred geometry with modern architecture. Its centre is a striking dome designed to capture spatial energy and create harmony. The multi-sensory atmosphere is complemented by tiered levels of platforms, kinetic lighting and a top-of-the-line Danley Sound Labs sound system, making events ranging from weddings to festivals highly interactive experiences. Guests can also relax with a thorough three-level air purification system.
The culinary experience is also ambitious, spearheaded by internationally seasoned Chef Varun Inamdar. His philosophy is to blend local tradition with forward-thinking techniques and international touches. The guests can look forward to a vibrant menu designed for sharing, encompassing everything from age-old Indian favourites to reinvented desserts. All these come with an unbeatable beverage experience handcrafted by an international mixologist.
Asembli functions across five essential pillars—Music, Culture, Entertainment,Travel and Food & Beverage—building a balanced ecosystem that captures mind body and spirit. Through the integration of cutting-edge design culinary excellence and cultural appreciation, Asembli is a high-dining and high-energy experience destination, which might become Hyderabad's most popular address amidst the city's rich cultural scene.