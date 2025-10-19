Europe launches a new entry/exit system for travellers

The entry/exit system (EES) is expected to be fully operational at all external border crossing points by April 10, 2026. Passport stamping will continue during this transition period. It applies to all non-EU nationals (including citizens of countries like the UK, US, Canada, etc) travelling to the participating European countries for a short stay (a maximum of 90 days within any 180-day period), whether they need a short-stay visa or are visa-exempt.

The new system will digitally register the entry and exit times and locations of non-EU travellers. It involves collecting biometric data (facial image and fingerprints) upon the first entry. This data is stored for three years, simplifying subsequent checks. It replaces the manual passport stamp for tracking entry and exit.