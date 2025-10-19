Europe launches a new entry/exit system for travellers

The European Union has launched a new digital border management system designed to replace manual passport stamping for non-EU nationals travelling to the Schengen Area for short stays. The system came into effect with a gradual rollout starting on October 12.
The entry/exit system (EES) is expected to be fully operational at all external border crossing points by April 10, 2026. Passport stamping will continue during this transition period. It applies to all non-EU nationals (including citizens of countries like the UK, US, Canada, etc) travelling to the participating European countries for a short stay (a maximum of 90 days within any 180-day period), whether they need a short-stay visa or are visa-exempt.
The new system will digitally register the entry and exit times and locations of non-EU travellers. It involves collecting biometric data (facial image and fingerprints) upon the first entry. This data is stored for three years, simplifying subsequent checks. It replaces the manual passport stamp for tracking entry and exit.
A systematic approach
The new technology automatically monitors compliance with the 90-day short-stay limit. This information forms a digital record linked to the traveller’s passport, which is valid for three years or until the passport expires. Children under the age of 12 are exempt from finger printing but will still have their photo and digital record created.
Travellers are advised to allow extra time at borders during the initial rollout phase. This process can be quicker if you register some of your data in advance. You can do this by using the dedicated equipment (self-service system), if available at your border crossing point; and/or a mobile application if made available by the country of arrival or departure.
In any of the instances above, you will meet a passport control officer. If you have crossed the borders of the European countries using the EES more than once since the EES started. If you hold a biometric passport (an RFID e-passport with embedded microchip), you will be able to enter more quickly using the self-service system (if available at that border crossing point).